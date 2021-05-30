Hamby scores 22, Las Vegas cruises to 101-78 win over Fever

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 30: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates with teammate Dearica Hamby #5 after Hamby scored against the Indiana Fever and got a foul call during their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dearica Hamby led five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 101-78.

Riquna Williams made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points, A’ja Wilson scored 15 and Jackie Young added 12 points and three steals for Las Vegas (5-2).

Wilson had eight points and Hamby added seven in a 21-2 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way. Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points.