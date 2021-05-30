Hamby scores 22, Las Vegas cruises to 101-78 win over Fever

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dearica Hamby led five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 101-78.
Riquna Williams made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points, A’ja Wilson scored 15 and Jackie Young added 12 points and three steals for Las Vegas (5-2).
Wilson had eight points and Hamby added seven in a 21-2 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way. Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points.