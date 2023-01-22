Dearica Hamby, right, accuses the Aces of bullying and manipulation after being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The WNBA players’ union said Saturday it will review Dearica Hamby’s complaints about Aces management after the team traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks.

In an Instagram post, Hamby, 29, a two-time All-Star, said the Aces attacked her character and work ethic. “Being traded is a part of the business,” Hamby posted. “Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

The Associated Press left a message with the Aces seeking comment.

Hamby agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Aces in June. She said in her Instagram post that Aces management said she knew she was pregnant at the time of the deal.

“This is false,” Hamby wrote. “I was told that I was a ‘question mark’ and that it was said that I said I would ‘get pregnant again’ and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team.”

She also said the Aces said they were concerned Hamby wouldn’t be ready for this season. Hamby said she plans to play this season.

“I remained transparent with everyone within the organization, and yet, my honesty was met with coldness, disrespect, and disregard from members of management,” Hamby wrote. “I have only put this organization first since day one before any of them were here.”

The WNBA Players Association said it would ” seek a comprehensive investigation ” to ensure that Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement as well as state and federal laws were not violated.

The Sparks also received the Aces’ first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B., plus the Sparks’ 2024 second-round pick.

“Adding Dearica to our roster plus a future first-round pick was a solid move for us,” Sparks GM Karen Bryant said in a statement. “We’re excited to have another key piece in place as we start free agency.”

Hamby spent her first eight WNBA seasons with the same franchise, dating to the Aces’ days in San Antonio as the Silver Stars. The 6-foot-3 forward was the sixth pick in the 2015 draft.

Hamby was the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Hamby averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aces last season when they won their first WNBA championship. She was limited in the playoffs due to a knee injury.