Gray hits winning jumper as Aces beat Storm 95-92 in OT

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 27: Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates after game winner against the Seattle Storm on June 27, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 95-92 in overtime in a Commissioner’s Cup game.

Gray had five points in the final seconds and finished with seven assists. A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (11-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Kelsey Plum added 15 points.

Breanna Stewart had 35 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle (12-4).

The WNBA-leading Storm have a half-game lead over Las Vegas — which won the regular season series 2-1 — in the league standings and, at 5-1, lead the Aces by one game in the Western Conference’s Commissioner’s Cup standings.