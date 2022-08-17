A’ja Wilson of the Aces was selected AP Defensive Player of the Year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A’ja Wilson of the Aces is the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year as selected by The Associated Press.

The AP announced its league awards Tuesday, with Wilson, the Aces’ dominant inside presence, edging the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and the Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud.

Breanna Stewart, who led the league in scoring, averaging 21.8 points, edged Wilson for AP Player of the Year honors. Stewart, of the Seattle Storm, is the first two-time winner of the award in voting by a 10-member panel that covers the league.

Stewart had six votes for the top player to four for Wilson, according to The AP.

Jackie Young of the Aces was selected as the league’s Most Improved Player.

Wilson averaged 19.5 points, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals in leading the Aces to the league’s best record and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Stewart and Wilson were unanimous selections for the All-WNBA team. They were joined by Aces guard Kelsey Plum, Chicago forward Candace Parker and New York guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Other awards include: