LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No Chelsea Gray. No Kiah Stokes. No chance for the Aces to take Game 4 of the WNBA Finals tonight in New York, right?

A’ja Wilson, Kelsea Plum and Jackie Young might have something to say about that.

The Aces have a big hill to climb now after jumping out to a 2-0 lead over the New York Liberty. Now the Liberty is a game away from evening the series after winning 87-73 Sunday on their home court. The Aces are 0-3 in New York this season.

“We lost our general,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “I don’t think there’s any one person that’s going to step up and fill her shoes.” Gray’s nickname — the “Point God” — tells her value on the floor.

With Gray and Stokes out, the Aces will need help from reserves Sydney Colson and Cayla George.

The Aces’ depth was one of the major questions coming into the season. Coming off the championship last year, Las Vegas hoped to increase its depth, but because of an injury to Candace Parker that has sidelined her since late July and Riquna Williams’ legal issues, the team hasn’t been able to do that. Gray, Wilson, Young and Plum have combined to average 75 of the team’s 88 points a game in the playoffs.

Gray has averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs. Stokes has averaged 7.9 rebounds in the postseason.

Gray and Stokes are questionable if the series goes to Game 5.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. PDT at Barclays Center in New York.

No WNBA team has ever come back to win the title after trailing 2-0 in the WNBA Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.