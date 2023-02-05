The Aces on Sunday traded the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. to Washington for two draft picks. (AP File Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces have dealt the rights to Amanda Zahui B., the 6-foot-5 center acquired in the trade for Dearica Hamby, to the Washington Mystics.

The team announced the deal Sunday in a news release.

The Aces get Washington’s second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 for the rights to Zahui B. Her rights were shipped to the Aces by the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21 for Hamby, one of the WNBA’s best sixth players and defenders.

In that trade, the teams also swapped 2024 draft picks . The Sparks got the Aces’ first-round pick, with the Aces getting LA’s second-round selection.

In 197 WNBA games with three teams since 2015, Zahui B., a native of Stockholm, has averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds