The WNBA said its All-Star Game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending league champion Aces. (Las Vegas Aces)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The league champion Aces will host the WNBA All-Star Game in July, the league said Thursday.

The showcase event will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena, the home of the Aces. Time for the tipoff and ESPN’s platform have yet to be decided, the league said.

The Saturday game will be the centerpiece of two days of activities, the league said. It marks the third time Las Vegas will be the site for the All-Star Game, including most recently in 2021.

In addition to the game, the league will offer its “WNBA Live” fan festival, which is open to public. The event allows fans “an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and culture” leading up to the game, the league said at its website.