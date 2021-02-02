Aces sign three-time WNBA All-Star guard Chelsea Gray

PALMETTO, FL – SEPTEMBER 17: Chelsea Gray #12 of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball against the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA playoffs on September 17, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Las Vegas (February 2, 2021)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Dan Padover announced today that the Aces signed three-time WNBA All-Star and free agent guard Chelsea Gray.

Gray is a six-year veteran, who over the last four seasons has averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. She and Phoenix’s Skyler Diggins-Smith are the only two players in the league to average more than 14 points and 5 assists during that time.

“Chelsea is an elite level playmaker in the WNBA, and players like her don’t come available very often,” said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Bill Laimbeer. “She’s also a quality person and teammate with valuable postseason and championship experience. Adding someone to our roster with her ability to consistently make the big play brings us that much closer to a championship.”

The Duke graduate played in each of the last three WNBA All-Star Games, and helped the Los Angeles Sparks to the 2016 WNBA Championship. Since her rookie season of 2015, Gray’s 38.5 percent shooting from three-point range ranks 8th in the league.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career with the Las Vegas Aces,” said Gray. “They already have a talented roster, made up of great competitors, and I can’t wait to get out on the floor with them. We play this game to win, and our goal from day one is to bring a WNBA championship to the city of Las Vegas.”

The Connecticut Sun selected Gray with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. The Hayward, California native sat out the 2014 season as she recovered from a fractured knee suffered during her senior season in college.

The Sparks acquired Gray from the Sun on April 14, 2016 as Los Angeles sent Jonquel Jones and the 17th pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft (Jamie Weisner) to Connecticut in exchange for the Sun’s first round pick in 2017 (No. 4, Allisha Gray), and the 15th (Whitney Knight) and the 23rd (Brianna Butler) selections in the 2016 Draft.