Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 23 points and passed 1,000 for her career, and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with an 118-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces, who maintained at least a share of first place in the WNBA standings.

Courtney Williams had 19 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 18 points for the Dream.