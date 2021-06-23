Aces’ Plum highlights US Olympic 3×3 basketball team

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 17: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw during the game against the New York Liberty on June 17, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson will represent the United States in the inaugural Olympic 3×3 competition in women’s basketball. The quartet helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics.

All four are WNBA players and will be competing in their first Olympics.

Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces, Dolson for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm.

All four were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.