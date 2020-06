HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – JANUARY 27: Kelsey Plum #25 of the United States looks on during USA Women’s National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Aces guard Kelsey Plum suffered an Achilles tendon injury this week and will miss the 2020 season. Plum shared the bad news in a tweet.

Where do I start….I tore my achillies tendon couple days ago. So many people that love and support me and will stand by me through this, I’m grateful. I’ll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it ✊ — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) June 11, 2020

Plum was the WNBA’s #1 Draft pick in 2017 and in the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer at the University of Washington. The Aces announced that Plum, 25, underwent surgery to repair her left Achilles tendon Thursday, but they didn’t specify when the injury happened.