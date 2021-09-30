Aces’ Kelsey Plum named Sixth Woman of the Year in WNBA

FILE – Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum is shown in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game in Everett, Washington, in this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo. Plum is the Sixth Woman of the Year, ending Las Vegas teammate Dearica Hamby’s two-year run as the league’s top reserve. Plum also earned the Comeback Player of the Year award, announced Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While the Aces are thinking about their 2021 playoff run, one of their players was given a major honor Thursday. Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has been named the 2021 Kia WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. The Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas after winning Game 1 in the series.

Plum has been selected as the league’s top reserve for the first time in her career. This marks the third consecutive season in which a member of the Aces has earned the honor, with Las Vegas forward Dearica Hamby having won the award in 2019 and 2020.

Plum received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Hamby finished as the runner-up with five votes. Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey received two votes and Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman received one vote. To be eligible for the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award, a player had to come off the bench in more games than she started.

In honor of being named the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, Plum will receive $5,150 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.

Below are the voting results for the 2021 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award and a list of past recipients.

2021 WNBA SIXTH WOMAN OF THE YEAR VOTING RESULTS