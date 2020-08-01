Aces guard will miss tonight’s game due to “inconclusive positive” COVID-19 result

Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen will not take to the court against the Phoenix Mercury tonight due to an “inconclusive positive” COVID-19 result. Team General Manager Dan Padover announced the news Friday.

According to WNBA.com, Allen was tested Wednesday, July 29. This was where the inconclusive positive result was obtained. She was tested again Thursday, and the result came back negative.

“Under the safety and procedures outlined by the WNBA and WNBPA, an inconclusive positive result makes no conclusive determination as to whether the person does or does not have COVID-19, but is treated as positive result,” the association says in the article.

Allen is currently isolating. She Tweeted earlier this evening, saying she felt fine and didn’t have any symptoms. She also wished the team good luck.

What a strange year. I feel fine and don’t have any symptoms. Just following protocol and hoping to be back soon ❤️ good luck to the team! #ALLIN ♦️♠️ — Lindsay Allen (@LA_Cruisen) August 1, 2020

In order to return to the court, the WNBA says Allen must test negative twice consecutively, with results obtained more than 24 hours apart. She must also be cleared by a physician.