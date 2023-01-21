LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The WNBA champion Aces shipped Dearica Hamby, a two-time winner of the league’s Sixth Player award, to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday for 6-foot-5 center Amanda Zahui B.

The deal also included the Aces sending their first-round pick to the Sparks; in return, the Aces receive the Sparks’ second-round pick.

Aces general manager Natalie Williams praised Hamby, the franchise’s pick, No. 6 overall, in the 2015 draft when the team was in San Antonio. She played 242 games for the franchise, second in team in history.

“We’re going to miss her as a teammate and are grateful for all of her contributions to the Aces over the years,” Williams said.

Hamby was the league’s Sixth Player of the Year winner in 2019 and 2020.