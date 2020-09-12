Aces beat Sparks, clinch double-bye into playoff semis

Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) reaches to deflect a pass intended for Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points with eight rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-70 to clinch a top-two finish and a double-bye into the playoff semifinals that comes with it.

The Aces take on first-place Seattle (18-3) in a regular-season finale on Sunday. The Sparks (15-7) finish third.

Angel McCoughtry added 18 points and six rebounds and Kayla McBride 17 points and six assists for the Aces, who won their fifth straight game.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points with seven rebounds for the Sparks. Candace Parker added 19 points and 10 rebounds.