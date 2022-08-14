LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The top seed in the WNBA playoffs is on the line Sunday when the Aces close their regular season at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A victory over the Seattle Storm would give the Aces (25-10) at least a tie for the best record in the league. Tipoff is noon. The Aces are tied with the Chicago Sky for best record, which secures home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

But the Aces have the tiebreaker (winning two of three in head-to-head matchups) should they tie the Sky for best overall record.

Chicago closes against the Phoenix Mercury.