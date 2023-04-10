LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The newest member of the Las Vegas Aces comes from the University of Alabama.

The WNBA champions selected Brittany Davis, Guard, with the 36th and final pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft in New York City.

The Aces officially announced Davis’s selection on Twitter.

She was named a two-time All-SEC honoree in her college career.

Davis scored a career-high 33 points twice during her last season, averaging 17.8 points a game.

Not long after she was drafted, Davis thanked the Aces for the opportunity on Twitter.

The Las Vegas Aces open their season on Saturday, May 20, on the road against the Seattle Storm.

Their home opener is one week later against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena.