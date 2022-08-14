LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it came to crunch time Sunday in a game that determined the WNBA’s top seed for the playoffs, the Aces delivered. And who else but Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum?

The Aces’ stars were superb in the final minute of a 109-100 victory over the Seattle Storm before a loud crowd at Michelob Ultra Arena that clinched the No. 1 seed.

Gray scored a career-high 33 points, including 16 in the final quarter, and Plum hit a key 3-pointer in the final minute after a Wilson block to lead the final surge.

The victory in the regular-season finale means the Aces (26-10) will have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

The Chicago Sky, with a victory Sunday against Phoenix, also could finish 26-10. But the Aces have the tiebreaker, winning two of three in the regular season against Chicago.

Wilson made perhaps the most critical play down the stretch, blocking a shot by Breanna Stewart, then getting the ball to Plum. Plum then drained a 3-pointer for a 101-95 lead with 58.8 seconds left.

Gray followed with a pair of free throws on the next possession, and Wilson followed with a steal that Plum converted into a layup for a 105-98 lead inside 20 seconds.

Gray’s 3- in the closing seconds of third capped a 12-0 run and gave the Aces a 90-87 lead entering final quarter.