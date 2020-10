LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off a bye week. Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5.

Plus, the UNLV football team is gearing up for its historic opener inside Allegiant Stadium when they face Reno on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has those stories and more in his sports update.