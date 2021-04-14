49ers move to Arizona after new sports ban in Santa Clara County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers are moving to Arizona.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan says the plan is to live and practice in Arizona: “Our hotel will be our new Levi’s Stadium.”
Practices will be held where the Cardinals have training camp, and the 49ers will have some access to State Farm Stadium, Shanahan said on Tuesday.
This comes as Santa Clara County tightened restrictions due to recent alarming COVID-19 data. The county’s limits included a ban on professional sports, along with youth sports.
After the announcement, the San Francisco team said it will have its next two home games in Arizona, now that their home base at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara County is off limits.
“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”Statement, San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 30, 2020
