49ers: Dee Ford expected to miss a couple weeks

by: Kirsten Moran

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be without their defensive end Dee Ford, against the Green Bay Packers.

Ford suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday’s match up against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan explains, “Any time you have a hamstring strain, there is concern it could be a couple of weeks.”

The 49ers have suffered multiple injuries the past few weeks, but despite their losses San Francisco has been able to find a way to win currently standing at, 9-1.

