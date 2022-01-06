2025 College Football Championship to be held in Las Vegas: according to reports

FILE – The exterior of Allegiant Stadium appears in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021. The Academy of Country Music awards show will be held at the new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The country music awards show will be held on March 7 and exclusively live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several major sports websites are reporting the 2025 College Football Championship game in 2025 will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was first reported be the Action Network that the decision had been made along with naming Miami as the site for the 2026 game.

Nevada continues to live up to its title as the sports and entertainment capital of the world!https://t.co/1GfygOwem0 — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 7, 2022

This news comes just days after Las Vegas was named as the site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Las Vegas will play host to the NFL Pro Bowl on January 31 of this year.

This would be the first College Football Playoff title game for Allegiant Stadium.