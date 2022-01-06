2025 College Football Championship to be held in Las Vegas: according to reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several major sports websites are reporting the 2025 College Football Championship game in 2025 will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
It was first reported be the Action Network that the decision had been made along with naming Miami as the site for the 2026 game.
This news comes just days after Las Vegas was named as the site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
Las Vegas will play host to the NFL Pro Bowl on January 31 of this year.
This would be the first College Football Playoff title game for Allegiant Stadium.