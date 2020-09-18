2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas” will air Monday, Sept. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League announced Friday that it will reveal the winners of its five remaining regular-season trophies during the “2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas.” It’s a 30-minute show that will air at 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Sept. 21, on NBCSN in the U.S. as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

During the show, the winners of the 2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy, the James Norris Memorial Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Vezina Trophy will be announced.

The show also will have an Edmonton twist, with Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Calder/Hart), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina), and Paul Coffey (Norris) presenting the winners of the five remaining awards.

Finalists and already announced winners of 2019-20 regular-season trophies can be found below.

To Be Revealed During “2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas” Finalists:

Calder Memorial Trophy (Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar)

Hart Memorial Trophy (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)

James Norris Memorial Trophy (John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi)

Ted Lindsay Award (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)

Vezina Trophy (Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy)

Already Announced Winners: