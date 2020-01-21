2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas promises to “blow you away”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our city knows how to host a party, and when the NFL Draft rolls into Las Vegas in April, it’ll be the biggest three-day party the city has ever seen.

Last year in Nashville, organizers anticipated more than 600,000 would attend the massive event.

Well, the party in Vegas will be bigger and better. Everyone is saying the festivities will “blow you away.”

Tomorrow, we find out how traffic near the Bellagio and along the Strip will be diverted for the main stage, which will be used as a hub for all the draft picks. However, we do know you shouldn’t expect the entire Strip to be closed completely for all three days.

There will be a start and finish to the first day of the event. They’re saying you should think of it as a parade that will travel along the Strip and include various resorts.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in town last week to drop a hint as to what’s to come.

“We are going to try to incorporate all the iconic features of this city as part of that,” revealed Goodell. “We’re going to do what we can to show the tremendous entertainment and hospitality that goes on in this city, and I think what will come out of that event, you’ll all come out of that event saying ‘wow!'”

NFL representatives are in Las Vegas and will present those plans to the county commission tomorrow morning at 9.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be in Cleveland, while the 2023 Draft is moving to Kansas City. The organization hasn’t announced the 2022 Draft location, but Houston or Detroit appears to have a head start.