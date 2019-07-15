Send Shakala an email

8 News Now welcomed Shakala Alvaranga to our family in July 2016.

Shakala grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She recieved her Bachelors Degree from Emerson College in Boston.

At Emerson, Shakala spent a semester in Los Angeles working at the Ellen DeGeneres Show. She was one of eight students chosen to work on the organization's television specials. This gave her the opportunity to report at the Presidential Inauguration, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and the Academy Awards. She is a recipient of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Scholarship.

Shakala got her start in the broadcasting industry as an anchor and reporter at Western Mass News in Springfield, MA. While there, she worked with the community to cover the city's opioid epidemic and ongoing public safety issues.

Shakala is grateful to call Las Vegas, a city that is ever-changing, home. Plus, she'll take the palm trees over the snow any day.

Her top priority is you and it always has been!.