Sasha Loftis joined the 8 News Now team in April of 2018 as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter.

Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Sasha is thrilled to continue her career in the southwest.

Sasha’s passion for news began with her curiosity as a child and blossomed when she discovered her love for writing. She enjoys connecting with the community and has a strong vision for storytelling.

Sasha graduated from The University of Arizona in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She spent two years in college as an intern at Tucson’s NBC affilliate, KVOA.

After graduation, Sasha dove into her first newsroom at the local ABC station in Tucson, working as an assignment editor. She took the time here to learn the ins and outs of the television industry behind the scenes.

Sasha’s on air debut came in 2014, when she accepted a Traffic Anchor job at KOLD, Tucson’s CBS affilliate. Sasha spent four years building extensive experience as a traffic anchor, news anchor, investigative reporter and occasional weather anchor fill-in.

She’s covered every kind of breaking news story involving traffic, politics, weather, crime and sports. Sasha is looking forward to learning more about the Las Vegas community and reporting on issues that matter to everyone.

When Sasha is not in the newsroom, she enjoys riding her two horses, playing with her pet rabbit Henry, spending time with her amazing mom and her best friends and eating all the ice cream she can get!

If you have a story idea or would just like to say hi, email Sasha at SLoftis@8NewsNow.com.