Which cat litter is best: Fresh Step or Tidy Cat?

The quest to find high-quality cat litter that clumps well without emitting an odor can be challenging. Fresh Step and Tidy Cat cat litters are two of the most popular premium options.

Both are made by well-established companies: The Clorox Company and Purina. One major difference is that Fresh Step is scented with Febreze and keeps odors at bay for 10 days, while Tidy Cat cat litter is scented with Glade and guarantees no ammonia-based odors for two weeks.

Fresh Step cat litter

Whether you get scented or unscented cat litter, Fresh Step has paw-activated charcoal that traps odors for 10 days. It’s also 99.9% dust-free, which prevents litter from tracking onto the floor.

Fresh Step tries to benefit the entire kitty community by donating millions of scoops of litter to shelters around the U.S. each year.

Fresh step cat litter pros

The scent outpaces odors: Fresh Step uses Febreze in their scented litter. It works in tandem with paw-activated charcoal to destroy odors. Some people find the smell pleasant, while others may find it too potent.

Fresh Step uses Febreze in their scented litter. It works in tandem with paw-activated charcoal to destroy odors. Some people find the smell pleasant, while others may find it too potent. Almost no dust: When you pour new Fresh Step litter into the litter box, there’s usually no dust. This keeps the air fresher while also preventing litter from tracking. People used to using lower-quality litters may notice a big difference with Fresh Step litter, especially when cleaning the litter box.

Fresh Step cat litter cons

Large clumps are a mixed blessing: Fresh Step cat litter clumps exceptionally well, and clumps are very easy to remove since they’re sizable. This is a lifesaver in terms of maintaining a clean litter box and saving time. However, more litter is wasted compared to some other brands since the clumps are so big.

What are the best Fresh Step cat litters to buy?

Fresh Step Multi Cat Scented Cat Litter

This litter is scented, and the Febreze does its job of preventing odors. It clumps well, making it easy to maintain the litter box. However, some people may find the scent overpowering.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Fresh Step Simply Unscented Cat Litter

This is the same great Fresh Step formula without any scent. There’s almost no dust when pouring new litter, and it comes with the same paw-activated charcoal as scented litter. Some people report it still having a scent, despite it being labeled unscented.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Fresh Step Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter

This litter is 30% lighter than standard Fresh Step cat litter. Despite the smaller granules used in the formula, it hardly tracks at all while still clumping well. The scent might be a turn-off for some people and cats.

Sold by Amazon

Tidy Cat cat litter

All Tidy Cat cat litters are made of clay and contain an ammonia-blocking agent that prevents odors for two weeks. They offer five different formulas that all include moisture-activated Power Pieces that absorb liquids and turn them into easy-to-remove clumps.

Tidy Cat cat litter pros

Packaging: Tidy Cat cat litter boxes are convenient. They come with wide handles that are easy to get your hands around. The bag inside is waterproof, and it’s easy enough to pour the litter directly from the bag or with the included scoop.

Tidy Cat cat litter boxes are convenient. They come with wide handles that are easy to get your hands around. The bag inside is waterproof, and it’s easy enough to pour the litter directly from the bag or with the included scoop. Mild scent: The Glade scent is milder than the Febreze used in Fresh Step litter. Furthermore, Purina’s guarantee of two weeks odor-free rings true. This litter does a better job than most with containing odors, whether you get scented or unscented litter.

Tidy Cat cat litter cons

Tracking can be an issue: Tidy Cat cat litter tracks more than Fresh Step cat litter. The granules are very small and easily get stuck in your cat’s paws, which results in there being a lot of litter on the floor. It’s difficult to find a lightweight litter — regardless of brand — that doesn’t track, but this may be a deal-breaker for some people.

What are the best Tidy Cat cat litters to buy?

Tidy Cats Tidy Max Lightweight Scented Cat Litter

This litter comes in a 17-pound box and there are multiple scent options. There’s almost no dust when you pour it into the box, and waste ends up clumping in large chunks. Some people report that the litter gets stuck in their cat’s paws.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Tidy Cats Tidy Max Lightweight 4-In-1 Strength Clumping Cat Litter

This four-in-one formula works hard to eliminate odors and weak clumps that result from urine, feces and ammonia. Waste results in large, manageable clumps. The 17-pound box is a bit heavy to work with for some people.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Tidy Cats Free & Clean Unscented Multi-Cat Clumping Litter

This unscented cat litter is free of added dyes and fragrances. Despite being unscented, it really prevents odors for the advertised 10 days. This litter also tracks less than Tidy Max or four-in-one options.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Should you get Fresh Step or Tidy Cat cat litter?

Both brands live up to the hype when it comes to blocking odors and remaining dust-free. They both clump well, though Fresh Step litter tends to stick to the sides of the litter box more often. When it comes to scent, Tidy Cat is less strong. Despite this, it generally tracks more than Fresh Step litter.

For those who want something a bit more affordable, Fresh Step offers a slightly better bang for your buck. However, for those wanting something lightweight with a less intense odor, Tidy Cat is a better bet.

