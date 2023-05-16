The secrets to keeping travel costs down when flying

An article on NewsNation pointed out that even though inflation is actually down for the 10th month, its effects are lingering. Prices remain high, and there’s been no relief. For example, one area that still has disproportionately high prices is the airline industry. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.9% inflation rate over the last 12 months, airline ticket prices have gone up by 25%. Is it possible for a traveler to keep costs down when flying?

How to keep costs down when traveling

Traditionally, people depended on travel agents to find them the best deals for business trips and vacations. That practice waned a little as technology advanced. Now, however, travel agents are making a comeback. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 20% growth in the industry over the next several years. Because there is a great deal of conflicting information and there is no shortage of confusing websites, the demand for professionals who know the ins and outs of getting the best deal is rising. Besides saving you time, the right travel agent may be able to unlock special fares and get you savings that are exclusive to their agency.

Are some airlines better than others when it comes to saving you money?

As long as you understand how hidden costs can build up and you are OK with a no-frills flying experience, carriers, such as Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant, are good ways to save a few dollars with lower-cost airfare.

However, if that is not the way you prefer to travel, consider shopping for tickets during a holiday, such as Memorial Day. Often, this is when airlines offer special deals on flights, especially if you are traveling between popular cities or hubs.

How do you avoid hidden fees when flying?

The best defense against hidden fees is doing your research, so you know exactly what to expect when boarding. You need to understand (before you arrive at the airport) how the airline charges for carry-on luggage, checked bags, on-board food and beverage and seat selection.

Best products for traveling by air

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is a tiny tracker that you slip inside your luggage to let you know where it is at all times. The device is easy to set up, has a long battery life and can help give you peace of mind when traveling.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

A pair of wireless earbuds can cancel out surrounding noise and let you listen to your favorite music, audio book or podcast while you travel.

Sold by Amazon

Trtl Travel Pillow

This travel pillow is compact and lightweight, so it is easy to carry. It wraps around your neck and supports your head when you sleep so you do not wake up with any aches or pains.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Carry-On

If you are an efficient packer, the right carry-on luggage can save you money because it means you do not have to check a bag. This rugged model from Samsonite is manufactured to meet most airlines’ size restrictions.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog

Comfort is key when flying. These unisex Crocs support your feet, are breathable and let you express your personality.

Sold by Amazon

