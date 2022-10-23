The best Funko Pop Toys from the popular Netflix series

Funko Pop toys are one of the most popular figurines on the market today. The toys come in a variety of different designs, with the company partnering with several different TV and movie franchises to create unique options. The Netflix series “Stranger Things” has its own line of Funko Pop toys created based on the characters and stories of the show. With dozens of options, finding the best one to buy for a personal collection or as a gift can be harder than it may seem.

Feature to consider before buying

Character to choose

One of the first major decisions to make before buying any Funko Pop toy is what character to choose. “Stranger Things” has a large ensemble cast, with each character coming in different costumes and with different attachments.

Style of Funko Pop

In addition to traditional Funko Pop toys, there are several different variations, including an oversized version that is much larger than the original. Additionally, there are town versions that have backgrounds to go along with the Pop and deluxe models that have larger additional features and attachments. Some Pop toys come with vehicles.

Exclusive options

Many Funko Pop toys are limited edition runs or are only sold at certain locations, making them worth more money. Other toys come in special finished coatings or with unique color schemes that make them unique to other, more traditional options. Some toys have specific variations that are different from the original version, making them rarer.

Type of Funko Pop

Alongside specific styles and exclusive options, there are other types of Funko Pop toys that are meant for collecting or being displayed as opposed to being played with. Funko Pop has specific types of toys built with display stands or special boxes that cost more but hold higher value.

Price range

Most Funko Pop toys are fairly affordable, with most options only costing around $10-$15. However, larger items or special collections may cost much more, with some even coming close to $100.

The best ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Pop toy characters

Top ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Pop toy

Funko Pop Television: Stranger Things – Steve with Hat & Ice Cream

What you need to know: This Funko Pop is one of the most popular characters on “Stranger Things” in the unique season three sailor-theme work uniform.

What you’ll love: The Steve figurine comes with him holding an ice cream cone in reference to the ice cream shop he works at.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the box Steve comes with has minor damage from shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Pop toy for the money

Funko Pop Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: This is one of the most iconic Eleven outfits and character designs from season one.

What you’ll love: This version of Eleven comes with her holding a box of Eggos and a waffle in her hand. The figurine also comes in a chase edition that includes the blonde wig she wears.

What you should consider: The Funko Pop is from season one and may be much more common than several others currently available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Funko POP Television Stranger Things Dustin with Compass Toy Figure

What you need to know: As another classic “Stranger Things” Funko Pop, this is of Dustin wearing his camp T-shirt.

What you’ll love: This version of Dustin comes with him holding a walkie-talkie and wearing a backpack, making this a more unique option.

What you should consider: Much like the Eleven figurines, this version of Dustin is from season one and may be less desirable for some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko POP Vinyl: Television: Stranger Things: Lucas

What you need to know: This is a season three figurine of Lucas wearing his stylish bandana.

What you’ll love: The figurine is wearing the uniquely designed T-shirt that Lucas wears in season three to complete the look. The figurine is also less expensive than other newer options.

What you should consider: This Funko Pop does not have any items in the hands of Lucas, making it slightly less exciting for collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop TV: Strangers Things – Eleven Elevated

What you need to know: This is a unique Funko Pop from season two of “Stranger Things” that features an iconic scene from Eleven.

What you’ll love: The figurine comes on an elevated platform to simulate Eleven floating in the air. The Funko Pop also features Eleven with a bloody nose with her hands out.

What you should consider: Much like the Lucas figurine, it does not have any items or other special accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Stranger Things – Mike Wheeler with Walkie Talkie

What you need to know: This is another iconic Funko Pop from season one of “Stranger Things” featuring Mike.

What you’ll love: The Mike Funko Pop Toy holds a walkie-talkie. The Funko Pop also comes with an additional box protector to ensure nothing gets damaged while in shipping.

What you should consider: Despite being from season one, the Mike figurine is slightly more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: Stranger Things – Demogorgon

What you need to know: This is a more unique Funko Pop featuring the main creature from season one, the Demogorgon.

What you’ll love: The Demogorgon is available as both an open-mouth or closed-mouth figurine, depending on what the collector wants.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that they received the closed-mouth option when they had chosen to buy the open-mouth version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.