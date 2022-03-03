Which Lego Ideas set is the best?

Lego sets are a great way to stimulate the imagination, no matter what age you are. The Lego Ideas sets are some of the most popular and detailed sets available. Many of the sets relate to television shows, events and objects, such as pianos or typewriters.

Whether you’re new to the world of Lego or a seasoned Lego connoisseur, picking a new Ideas set can be overwhelming. If you’re not sure which set you want to buy next, diving into the most popular products is a sure-fire way to help you narrow down your search.

What to know before you buy a Lego Ideas set

What are Lego Ideas sets?

Believe it or not, Lego Ideas sets are user-submitted ideas that Lego decided to bring to life. Fans can submit their idea on the Lego website, along with a complete build and instructions. If their concept obtains 100 votes within 60 days of its submission, it moves into the second phase of voting, in which it has two years to receive a total of 10,000 votes.

If an idea reaches the 10,000 vote threshold, Lego evaluates the proposal and decides whether or not to make the creator’s idea into an actual product.

Playability

Because the Ideas sets are user-submitted, they don’t necessarily fit into a single category. Many Lego Ideas sets are great for younger children and can be played with like a typical Lego set. Still, many other Lego Ideas sets might be too complex for younger children to build and are too fragile to play with once assembled.

Get to know the creators

If a creator’s design gets 10,000 votes, Lego interviews them to learn more about the design. These interviews offer insight into the creative process and can be found on the Lego Ideas blog. Many of the sets also come with booklets that give you even more information about the creator.

What makes a good Lego Ideas set?

Exclusive minifigs

Many of the Ideas sets — especially those that are based on television shows — come with exclusive Lego figures that you can’t get anywhere else. Shows like The Flintstones and The Big Bang Theory have seen their casts turned into Lego minifigs for Ideas sets, and if you’re creative enough, you can even combine sets to make fun “what-if scenarios.”

If you’re a Lego minifig collector or interested in starting a collection, the Ideas sets are definitely worth your attention.

Fun to build

Some Lego Ideas sets are incredibly challenging to build. If this doesn’t sound like your idea of a fun afternoon, you may want to start with a set that has less than 1,000 pieces. Some of the more complex sets might not be ideal for young children, as they may be too challenging to build and contain small parts that are easy to lose.

If you like to be challenged, dive right into a more complex set to get your creative juices flowing.

Easy to display

Although there are plenty of Lego Ideas sets you can play with, many of them are meant for display. Some Lego Ideas sets stand 3-feet tall when assembled and need to stand on a sturdy surface that doesn’t wobble. If you intend to display your Ideas set once it’s built, it’s a good idea to make sure you have the space for it and that it’s durable enough to remain standing in the location you display it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Ideas set

Some of the less complex Lego Ideas sets will only run you about $70, whereas the large, more complex sets can cost $150 or more.

Lego Ideas set FAQ

Do they ever retire Lego Ideas sets?

A. Yes, Lego regularly retires certain sets so they can continue to produce new products. If you want a Lego Ideas set that has already been retired, you may be able to find unsold sets at certain retailers or through the secondary market.

Can you use Lego Ideas bricks with other sets?

A. Yes, crafty Lego builders, like those on the Lego Masters TV show, consistently find new ways to use the unique bricks that come with the Lego Ideas sets.

Best Lego Ideas sets

Top Lego Ideas set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V

What you need to know: This intriguing 1,900-brick set allows you to build a detailed, 1:110 scale model of the Saturn V rocket that was used for the Apollo moon missions.

What you’ll love: Once complete, it stands at an impressive 39 inches. The included booklet teaches you about the Apollo missions and the Saturn V. This set has a surprisingly realistic look. An orbiter and lunar lander are also included. The rocket has removable first, second and third rocket stages for added realism.

What you should consider: The long and slim design can make it unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Ideas set for the money

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle

What you need to know: With this unique 962-piece set, you get to build a realistic ship in a bottle with a Lego cork, wax seal and even water.

What you’ll love: At 1-foot long, this model is big enough to make a lovely display piece. The intricate boat model includes a crow’s nest, sails and a cannon. The build is fun, but it doesn’t take longer than four or five hours.

What you should consider: This set is pretty fragile once assembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Ideas The Flintstones Building Kit

What you need to know: Fans of The Flintstones show will adore this replica of the Flintstone’s vehicle and fully furnished home.

What you’ll love: This set includes Fred, Wilma, Betty and Barney pieces. It isn’t as fragile as many of the other Ideas sets and has significantly more playability. The included booklet contains exciting information about the Lego set designers and The Flintstones TV series.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include Dino, Pebbles or Bamm-Bamm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

