Which Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy is best?

Playmobil has a range of themed toys that children enjoy. If your child is a “Scooby-Doo” fan, they’re sure to love a Playmobil toy with a “Scooby-Doo” theme. Like Lego, many Playmobil toys let children build famous scenes from the TV show. For example, the Playmobil Scooby-Doo Adventure in Egypt Playset features Shaggy, Scooby-Doo and Velma in Egyptian-themed attire.

What to know before you buy a Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Assembly

Many sets are designed so children can easily put them together. Still, your child may need help. Helping your child assemble a Playmobil toy is an excellent way to spend quality time engaging in their interests.

Safety

Playmobil toys come with a range of small pieces. These toys are often recommended for children ages 5 and older. Still, if your child is known to put things in their mouth, these toy sets may not be ideal. Additionally, the small parts are easy to lose. When buying a Playmobil toy for your child, consider purchasing a small plastic container with a lid to store the pieces.

Characters

Most Playmobil “Scooby-Doo” sets include Scooby-Doo and Shaggy since they’re the most popular characters. A few collections include Velma, Daphne and Fred, although most only have one or two of these additional characters. Many villains follow themes that interest children, such as cowboys, pharaohs and pirates. The monster varies from set to set, allowing you to figure out who your child’s favorite villain is and choose a set accordingly.

What to look for in a quality Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Interactivity

Playmobil toys are fun to build, but most are fun to play with as well. Some Playmobil sets have locking doors, characters that you can unmask and other elements that make them more engaging. Buying a Playmobil set with interactive features will make your child more likely to play with it often.

Numerous figures

Of all the pieces included in a Playmobil set, children are most likely to play with the character figures. Buying a set with numerous figures allows your child to act out scenes from the show and create their own scenes. If your child has multiple “Scooby-Doo” sets, they can mix and match characters from various sets.

Durability

Many Playmobil sets have numerous doors and compartments that you can open. Although these added features are fun, they sometimes come at the cost of durability. Small pieces with hinges are known to come apart as children play with them. Try choosing a set with enough additional features to be fun but not so many that it is likely to fall apart.

Accessories

In addition to character figures, many Playmobil sets include several accessories. In many cases, the character figures have removable hats your child can swap with hats from other characters. Many sets also include props like money, vehicles and other pieces that tie the set’s theme together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

You can expect to spend $10-$50, depending on the number of pieces and size of the playset.

Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy FAQ

How many Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ sets are there?

A. Playmobil has a huge selection of “Scooby-Doo” sets. There are over ten sets available with themes such as scuba diving, haunted mansions, cowboys, firefighters and yetis.

Is Playmobil better than Lego?

A. Lego toys tend to offer more variety in terms of what you can build. On the other hand, Playmobil toys usually look more realistic and are more child friendly. Both brands are popular, but Playmobil tends to be better for children that are more interested in playing with the toys after they’re done building them.

How tall are Playmobil figures?

A. Playmobil figures are small enough to fit in your child’s hand but larger than many Lego figures. Most Playmobil character figures stand around 2 to 3 inches tall.

How easy is it to take a Playmobil set apart?

A. Taking a Playmobil set apart is easy enough that most 5- and 6-year-olds can do it themselves. Still, many Playmobil sets don’t include storage containers, making it easy to lose the pieces when they’re taken apart. If you believe your child may lose pieces when breaking down their playset, it may be good to help them when it’s time to put the toy away.

What’s the best Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy to buy?

Top Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Playmobil Scooby-Doo Adventure in Egypt Playset

What you need to know: This 71-piece set has numerous features and character figures that make it engaging.

What you’ll love: The mummy characters can be unmasked to reveal their true identities. Shaggy, Scooby-Doo and Velma are included as well. Numerous doors open, shut and lock with the key accessories. The tomb playset features ancient Egyptian designs with a “Scooby-Doo” theme. Additionally, this playset comes with two ghost cards that light up.

What you should consider: The doors often come apart when children open and close them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Playmobil ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy for the money

Playmobil Scooby-Doo Dinner with Shaggy Playset

What you need to know: This set features Scooby-Doo and Shaggy having dinner at a haunted-mansion-themed table.

What you’ll love: The playset includes two character figures and numerous food-themed accessories. Parents love how straightforward it is to assemble. You can hold many food accessories in the character’s hands or Scooby-Doo’s mouth.

What you should consider: Many buyers received sets with damaged boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playmobil Scooby-Doo Adventure in the Wild West Playset

What you need to know: This 70-piece set includes three character figures and three horses.

What you’ll love: The character figures have removable cowboy hats. You can unmask the ghost to reveal their true identity. This playset includes a light-up ghost card. It is relatively easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Guns, money and other small accessories are included in this playset.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.