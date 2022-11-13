Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are more than just stretchy action figures. They can also function as fidget toys, helping a child to focus and destress.

Which Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy is best?

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are some of the most recognized characters in the world. This means a lot of kids gravitate towards Marvel-themed toys. The makers of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu understand this. That is why the company has a line of stretchy Marvel superheroes. With so many characters, how do you know which one is best for your child?

The best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy will be your child’s favorite character. The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Iron Man, for instance, is based on the most popular character from the MCU, so it is a top choice for many. Not only is Iron Man stretchy, but the inner goo has a metallic sparkle that you can see through his armor.

What to know before you buy a Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy

What are Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys?

The Heroes of Goo Jit Zoo is a popular brand of action figures. According to the Netflix series, after a meteor crashes, a group of zoo animals are transformed into squishy, gooey and stretchy superheroes. Each animal has its own special power so it can fight evil.

There are many types of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys

The zoo animals are just one example of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu brand. You can get Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys that are dinosaurs, space creatures, DC heroes and Marvel heroes.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys are filled with different types of goo

One of the unique aspects of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys is they do not all contain the same goo. Some are filled with water beads while others are packed with sand. This makes each toy a unique tactile experience for your child. In the case of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toys, some have elements such as metallic glitter or spiderwebs in the goo, which adds another dimension to the character.

What to look for in a quality Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy

Favorite character

Arguably, the most important aspect of buying the right Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy for your child is to make sure you get the character they like. If you purchase Hulk when your child is a Spider-Man fan, they won’t be too happy. Additionally, make sure you know which characters are heroes and which are villains.

Type of goo

As noted above, the goo is different in each character. While the type of goo might not be the top consideration when purchasing a Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toy, if your child isn’t sure if they want Iron Man or Spider-Man, the differences in the type of goo might be the determining factor: Iron Man has metallic goo, while Spider-Man’s goo is filled with spiderwebs.

Size

Most Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toys are almost 6 inches tall. However, you can find larger versions that are 8 or 9 inches tall. On the downside, there is not as wide of a selection with the larger models, and they will cost considerably more.

Special abilities

While these are not found in the Marvel toys, some of the other lines of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu have special abilities such as water blast action or chomp action that can enhance the playing experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy

Most of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toys are roughly $12 for a figure that is about 6 inches tall. You may find larger models or ones with special features that cost a few dollars more, but be careful about overpaying as some online sellers charge considerably more than the MSRP.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy FAQ

Who makes Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys?

A. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys are made by Moose, an Australian-owned toy design, development and distribution company. Moose was founded in 1985 and is currently the fourth largest toy manufacturer in the U.S.

I read that Jitzu isn’t safe. Is this true?

A. Searching the internet can lead you to some pretty dark rabbit holes. “Jitzu” is a pesticide that has nothing to do with the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu other than an unfortunate similarity in names. The manufacturer of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys sets safety as a priority and tests every toy to make sure it follows the international toy standards from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union. According to the company’s website, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys meet the “global industry’s strict requirements for toxicology, lead, phthalates, heavy metals, and microbiological contamination.”

What are the best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toys to buy?

Top Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Iron Man

What you need to know: According to many polls, Iron Man is the most popular Avenger. If your child is also a fan, this is the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toy that you want.

What you’ll love: Iron Man stands out from the other Heroes of Goo Jit Zu because he is filled with red, metallic goo. When you squeeze this colorful red and yellow hero, you can catch glimmers of sparkles inside his armor.

What you should consider: The licensed Marvel Heroes of Goo Jit Zu can cost a few dollars more than the manufacturer’s other offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toy for the money

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Spider-Man vs Venom

What you need to know: This set gives you not one, but two Marvel characters.

What you’ll love: A couple of things make this set the best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toy for the money. First, Spider-Man’s goo is filled with webs — when you squeeze his body, you can clearly see them. Second, this set comes with two characters so you can start battling right out of the box.

What you should consider: Some users felt the paint on Spider-Man wasn’t as durable as other Heroes of Goo Jit Zu.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Hulk

What you need to know: The Hulk is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe. If your child wants a powerful hero, Hulk won’t disappoint.

What you’ll love: Unlike the other Goo Jit Zu figures, Hulk is filled with water beads, which gives him a different texture. Like the other heroes, he can stretch to three times his normal size and will always return to his original shape.

What you should consider: The Hulk’s pants are a little more rugged than his body, which can make him tougher to squeeze, but more durable, as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.