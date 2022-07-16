Which equipment for strength training is best?

When gyms shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, home gyms turned from a nicety to a necessity for many gym-goers. Even though places have opened up, people’s interest in investing in a home gym has stayed. Not only does it save time, but it can be a wise investment in the long run, saving the money you would spend on an expensive fitness club membership.

With the variety of strength-training equipment, it can be intimidating to choose the best ones to meet your fitness goals and budget. In addition to the traditional pieces, like dumbbells and barbells, there is a range of other gear like Bosu balls, resistance bands, and suspension trainers.

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle mass, and tone up, our round-up of the best strength-training equipment will help you find suitable matches. The initial purchase costs for equipment like the TRX All-in-One Body Suspension Trainer will be well worth it because it will pay dividends in your health and wellbeing.

How to choose strength-training equipment

Before purchasing strength-training equipment, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with these popular options to figure out which ones could best meet your needs:

Dumbbells: A staple in weight rooms and the most recognizable equipment, dumbbells range from 1 to 100 pounds. Basic dumbbells are a good place for beginners to start.

What’s the Best equipment for strength training to buy?

Top equipment for strength training

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

What you need to know: These adjustable dumbbells combine 15 sets of weights into one dial system for a variety of strength exercises, making them ideal for those with little space at home.

What you’ll love: The dial system in the dumbbells allows you to make them lighter or heavier in 2.5-pound increments, from 5 to 52.5 pounds. You can rapidly switch from one exercise to the next while getting a challenging workout with different ranges of motion. The purchase comes with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: The handle may not fit all hand sizes.

TRX All-in-One Body Suspension Trainer

What you need to know: This training system is designed for all fitness levels and allows you to do strength moves that hit all your muscle groups.

What you’ll love: The TRX suspension trainer is portable and can be easily installed anywhere from doors, trees or outdoor posts. The training system comes with a suspension trainer and anchor, a door anchor, a starting guide and the TRX Training Club app. You can use these to do foundation moves that target resistance training and your core.

What you should consider: The manual provides a limited number of moves that you can do with the suspension trainer.

FitCord X-Over Resistance Bands

What you need to know: Made with the highest-quality materials, these durable resistance bands are designed for those who want to maximize their upper-body strength and tone up.

What you’ll love: The FitCord bands up to 55 pounds in resistance and is designed for several strength-training workouts like CrossFit, physical therapy and bodybuilding. Available in seven resistance levels, it can be used as a single band or be crossed over to form an X. Made with weather-resistant latex, it has a scrunched nylon safety sleeve that offers protection in case the band snaps during use.

What you should consider: Some users may not find the cords long enough in the crossover symmetry.

Top equipment for strength training for the money

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

What you need to know: This blue-hued kettlebell is well-priced and built for durability and longevity.

What you’ll love: The kettlebells are made with solid cast iron and have a coating that protects the weight from damage and scratches while training. The kettlebells are sold individually and are available in weights that range from 5 to 50 pounds. Designed for a softer landing, its flat bottom and smooth handle provide a comfortable workout experience.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the bottom of the kettlebell to be wobbly and rounded and not flat, as indicated in the description.

Black Mountain Products 2000lbs Static Strength Exercise Stability Ball

What you need to know: These stability balls can hold up to 200 pounds and will challenge anyone looking to strengthen and tone.

What you’ll love: The exercise ball is made with dense walls that provide plenty of support and durability. It comes in five different size options: 45cm, 55cm, 65cm, 75cm and 85cm. The package includes a pump if you need to re-inflate and a starter guide.

What you should consider: The ball should be stored in a secure place as the plastic can react with furniture and diminish the finish.

Zensufu Ankle Weights

What you need to know: Use these well-made ankle weights for a variety of resistance lower-body training moves.

What you’ll love: The ankle weights are made with soft and durable fabric and come with a black travel pouch. Each piece weighs 5 pounds and has an adjustable strap to make it fit around your ankles and wrists.

What you should consider: Some wearers did not find the material strong enough and said it could not withstand wear and tear.

Worth checking out

CAP Barbell 6-Foot Solid Olympic Bar

What you need to know: This smaller version of the full-sized Olympic bar won’t take up as much room but can still give you a full-body workout.

What you’ll love: The barbell is made with high-quality solid cold steel with a chrome finish. It has rotating sleeves that reduce pressure on forearms and wrists and a medium-depth diamond knurling for a secure grip. Compact yet effective, it’s 6feet long and weighs 28 pounds.

What you should consider: Some buyers did not receive the barbell in good condition.

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

What you need to know: This popular piece of workout equipment offers over 50 gym exercises for a full-body workout.

What you’ll love: The machine features a workout bench, cable pulley system and seated leg press. A durable and sturdy piece made with a solid heavy-duty steel construction frame. Offers between 5 to 210 pounds of resistance. Designed for flexibility and high performance, it has a multi-use hand grip and ankle cuffs.

What you should consider: With its hefty price tag, the equipment may not suit every budget.

