Sports & Fitness

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
111°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak announces he will give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
Top Stories
Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID
$50K cash prize winner to be announced in Vax Nevada Days raffle
Live
WATCH: Raiders pushing hard at early morning training camp
Video
Hot desert winds added to hot temps
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Hot desert winds added to hot temps
Video
Top Stories
High heat & cruddy air
Video
Top Stories
Less humidity for a whole lotta heat
Video
Heating up for August
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 30th
Video
NWS issues flash flood warning for West Central Clark County during stormy weekend
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
49ers
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
WATCH: Raiders pushing hard at early morning training camp
Video
WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury talks about his trade to the Chicago Blackhawks
Video
Raiders sign OL Poutasi out of Desert Pines H.S.
Free tickets for local teachers at Saturday night’s Lights FC match
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
The perfect steak preparation with Echo & Rig
Video
Top Stories
Back to school and work products with Dawn’s Corner
Video
Top Stories
Back to the 80’s Cafe is now open
Video
Adopt a pet from the Nevada SPCA and receive 2 free tix to Legends in Concert
Video
Celebrating National Oyster Day with Baked Sur Oyster Bar
Video
Help Your Diabetes can lower your risk and help reverse diabetes
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sports & Fitness
Best indoor scoreboard
Don't Miss
I-Team: What the CDC’s newest eviction moratorium means for Southern Nevada
Video
I-Team: Tensions between Las Vegas valley landlords, tenants rise
Video
I-Team: Evictions expected to increase as CDC moratorium expires
Video
I-Team First on 8: Attorney of suspect accused of hitting trooper on I-15 points to meth addiction
Video
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals shift to new parts of valley as COVID-19 cases spike
Video
I-Team Sources: Man suspected of hitting trooper had long criminal history
Video
I-Team: 'He's inside the car!' Radio transmissions portray harrowing scene as carjacking suspect hits trooper
Video