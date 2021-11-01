Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
85°
Las Vegas
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
I-Team
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Politics
En Español
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Students celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander …
Video
Planned Parenthood to host abortion rights rally, …
Kendrick Lamar coming to Las Vegas
5K poker run May 21 at Sunset Park benefits veterans
Video
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Las Vegas Weather Map Center
Las Vegas Forecast Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Top Stories
Hot temperatures and a cool lunar eclipse this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Desert Survival: Vital items to carry
Video
Top Stories
Unseasonably cool 70s for May. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast …
Video
Our last extra-cool day for a while
Video
Cleaner air linked to more Atlantic hurricanes
Desert Survival: Picking the right trail
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aviators
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Aces
Lights FC
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Mini-pitches for soccer open Friday at Freedom Park
Gallery
Deal to bring Formula 1 to Las Vegas will cost $19.5M
Jose Canseco headlines ‘Juice Night’ for Lights FC
Tour de France bringing 2-day event to Las Vegas
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Helping people find the best option for selling their …
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating National Mini Golf Day
Video
Top Stories
A reminder to protect your child’s head in cars and …
Video
Black Garlic Flatbread with Goat Cheese and Arugula …
Video
Party With a Cause
Video
An Angel at The Comedy Cellar
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Pledge
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Sign up for newsletters
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Socks
Best compression socks for women
Top Socks Headlines
Best crew socks
Best boot sock
Best women’s boot socks
Don't Miss
Ranchers battle with SNWA over grazing rights
Changes coming to the water supply in Henderson
DEA takes down suspected fentanyl dealers
Management dodges questions at problem apartments
Researchers find drugs, meds, caffeine in Lake Mead