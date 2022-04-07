Snow Tools

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
59°
Las Vegas
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
I-Team
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Politics
En Español
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Passover begins Friday evening
Video
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Black mold destroys apartment during family’s …
Gallery
I-11 reopens after semi-truck fire
Las Vegas man returns home after helping Ukrainian …
Video
CCSD teacher halfway out of door as more than 1K …
Video
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Las Vegas Weather Map Center
Las Vegas Forecast Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Top Stories
High clouds and breezy winds are on the way
Video
Top Stories
Tornado damage reported in areas of Texas
Video
Top Stories
Chilly, but at the least the winds are quiet
Video
Much cooler winds & temperatures for Tuesday
Video
Dust storm warnings pass; gusts reach 54 at Reid …
Video
Hazardous gusty winds will be howling
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
QB Derek Carr gets 3-year, $121.5M extension from …
Video
Las Vegas baseball tournament special for players …
Video
Play ball! Bolden Little League opens new season
Video
UPDATE: ‘Gross desert’ remark brings Oakland-Vegas …
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
A Different Type of Beat
Video
Top Stories
2 Cellos One Night Only in Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
The Adult Easter Menu
Video
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend celebrates 25 years
Video
Whipped topping Easter eggs with Smith’s Food and …
Video
Achieve your ideal aesthetic with Chic La Vie Med …
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Remarkable Women
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Pledge
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Sign up for newsletters
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Don't Miss
‘Unbelievable’ amount of crime solved if cameras …
Evidence in severed head murder includes saw, bags
Police search for 2 men near murder scene
Traffic cameras don’t record; not stopping private …
Ex-police officer attempts to pull over driver