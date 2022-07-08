Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
87°
Sign Up
Las Vegas
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
News
Local News
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Politics Now
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Pimp convicted in Texas jumps bail, could be in Las …
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas heat ahead:: Does AC unit need inspecting?
Police captain runs to remember officers shot in …
Video
Shake, rattle, and roll at the Rockabilly Music Festival
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Heads-up for drivers …
Video
#8NN Investigators
George Knapp
David Charns
Vanessa Murphy
Kyle J. Paine
Top Stories
What’s on the trains? No one will say for sure
Video
Top Stories
Man accused of killing mother wanted in previous …
Video
Top Stories
Ads for 2024 already airing in Las Vegas
Video
Man accused of stealing credit, debit cards from …
Judge schedules trial in bus murder
Video
Man sentenced in pool cleaner murder of Las Vegas …
Video
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas A’s
Sports
Local Las Vegas Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces
UNLV Sports
Aviators
Motorsports Vegas
Top Stories
Raiders take edge rusher Tyree Wilson in NFL draft
Top Stories
Knights advance to second round
Top Stories
Knights vs. Jets: Brossoit, Stone star to even series
Video
Will the Las Vegas MLB team be called the A’s?
Video
Improved effort key, but Knights need more vs. Jets
Knights vow to be better after losing Game 1
Gallery
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Get your home ready and sold with Coldwell Banker …
Video
Top Stories
Get rid of junk now with JunkMan
Video
Top Stories
“Dress For Success” At Local Spring Fashion Show
Video
National Minority Health Month with Intermountain …
Video
$2,500 Signing Bonus to Join as an Agent with Scofield …
Video
An exciting and lucrative career path with PCI Dealer …
Video
Community
Pet of the Week
Las Vegas Concert Calendar
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find a Job
List a Job
Work for 8 News Now
Search
Please enter a search term.
Decor
The 10 best suncatchers
Top Decor Headlines
The best metal wind spinners