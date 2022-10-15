Pumpkin bread may feel indulgent, but pumpkin is a superfood packed with nutrients, including fiber, potassium, iron and an assortment of vitamins.

What do you need to make pumpkin bread?

Simple, rich and delicious, pumpkin bread is a popular fall treat that’s easy to make, no matter how confident you are in the kitchen. Pumpkin bread is a quick bread, meaning it requires no yeast: simply mix up your ingredients and stick it in the oven to bake. If you’re ready for the sweet scent of pumpkin bread to fill your home, here’s what you need to start baking.

How to make pumpkin bread

With just one can of pumpkin and a few key spices, you can make your own delicious, satisfying pumpkin bread.

Most pumpkin bread recipes call for essential ingredients such as flour, sugar, baking soda and baking powder, as well as eggs and cooking oil. You’ll also want classic pumpkin spice on hand, including cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and allspice. If you like, choose an optional mix-in such as raisins, pecans or chocolate chips.

You can make your pumpkin bread more indulgent by topping it with cream cheese frosting, honey butter or even chocolate-hazelnut spread. On the other hand, if you’re looking for ways to make your holiday baking feel a little healthier, you can swap whole-wheat flour and Greek yogurt into your recipe.

Best can openers

Top can opener

Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Can Opener

What you need to know: This electric can opener easily opens most cans, leaving your pumpkin can with smooth edges.

What you’ll love: Operation is easy and comfortable, even with one hand. It eliminates sharp or ragged edges by cutting around the side of the can instead of through the top.

What you should consider: This can opener has a bit of a learning curve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top can opener for the money

Oxo Good Grips Smooth-Edge Can Opener

What you need to know: Thanks to its oversized soft-grip handles and built-in pliers, this manual can opener is easy and comfortable to use.

What you’ll love: This can opener cuts into the sides to create a smooth, safe edge, while pliers in the handle let you lift away lids without making a mess. Its sharp blade and large handles make it easier to use compared to other manual can openers.

What you should consider: It takes some getting used to since it operates so differently from traditional can openers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Best spatulas for pumpkin bread

Top spatulas

Oxo Good Grips Three-Piece Silicone Spatula Set

What you need to know: With these three sturdy spatulas, you can easily transfer batter and scrape bowls clean.

What you’ll love: The set includes a small spatula, a spoon spatula and a standard-size everyday spatula. They feature flexible, beveled edges made from heat-resistant silicone. The sturdy nylon core in the handle is covered with a soft, nonslip grip.

What you should consider: Some users experienced issues with their spatulas staining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spatula for the money

Tovolo Flex Core All-Silicone Spatula

What you need to know: This spatula features an ergonomically shaped handle and a special head shaped to get into corners and edges.

What you’ll love: It features a sturdy nylon core and an all-silicone design to help make cleaning easier. It has tapered edges and a rounded corner to help get every last bit of batter. It’s available in five colors.

What you should consider: It isn’t as flexible as its name makes it sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best mixing bowls

Top mixing bowls

Nordic Ware Covered Bowl Set

What you need to know: These cheerfully colored bowls come with convenient silicone lids.

What you’ll love: The set includes four bowls that range in size from 2 quarts to 7 quarts, each with a corresponding lid. They nest for storage and feature nonslip silicone bases.

What you should consider: Some users found that the lids didn’t seal well enough and popped off when bumped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mixing bowls for the money

Anchor Hocking Set of 10 Glass Mixing Bowls

What you need to know: With ten sizes to choose from, these nesting bowls can help you line up all your pumpkin bread ingredients and mix up your batter.

What you’ll love: These tempered glass bowls are easy to store and dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The smallest bowl measures 2.25 inches across and holds 1 ounce, and the largest measures 10.25 inches across and can hold 3.5 quarts.

What you should consider: They can be prone to chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best measuring cups

Top measuring cups

Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: These measuring cups feature magnetized handles for convenient storage.

What you’ll love: They’re made from sturdy stainless steel and feature the measurement markings etched prominently on the handles. The handles also have an ergonomic nonslip grip.

What you should consider: The magnets aren’t quite strong enough to keep the cups stuck together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Top measuring cups for the money

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups

What you need to know: These handy measuring cups come in a range of colors to match your kitchen decor.

What you’ll love: The four measuring cups come linked with a plastic ring to keep them together in your drawer. The measuring capacity is displayed in raised lettering on the handles.

What you should consider: The plastic ring is prone to breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best loaf pans

Top loaf pan

USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan

What you need to know: Get evenly baked pumpkin bread from this aluminized steel pan.

What you’ll love: The pan features a corrugated surface design and folded construction for better durability and air circulation. It’s lined with a PFOA- and BPA-free nonstick coating for baked goods that release cleanly.

What you should consider: It’s recommended to hand-wash this pan. The rolled edges can make it difficult to get fully clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top loaf pans for the money

Wilton Recipe Right Set of Two Medium Loaf Pans

What you need to know: These heavy-gauge steel pans are easy to use and reliable.

What you’ll love: They feature generous handles to make getting the pans in and out of the oven easier. They heat evenly and release bread easily thanks to their nonstick coating.

What you should consider: While they’re technically dishwasher-safe, their nonstick properties will last longer if they’re hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

