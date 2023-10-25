Dyson, KitchenAid and Roomba are all deeply discounted for Way Day

Another Wayfair Way Day is here. On Oct. 25 and 26, you can get great deals on furniture, décor and other home items — but some of the best discounts to be found are in small appliances, where bestselling products like the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and the iRobot Roomba I1 (1152) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum are up to 42% off.

You still have time to shop all of Way Day’s amazing small-appliance deals, but we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you. Just hurry — the sale ends tomorrow.

Small appliances we love that are up to 50% off for Way Day

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 is one of the best-loved cordless stick vacuums, and why not? It’s powerful, lightweight, bagless and comes with five accessories you can use to convert it into a handheld vacuum. In other words, it’s everything you need in one machine — and for Way Day, it’s 36% off.

Aria Air Fryers 9.4 liter Oven with Rotating Rotisserie

Now’s your chance to score 37% off a 9.4-liter-capacity air fryer — one big enough to cook an entire rotisserie chicken. It’s perfect for families or meal prep. And like other air fryers, this versatile machine can grill, fry, dehydrate, roast, toast, bake, broil and reheat.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact

This combination purifier and cooler includes a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles and an activated carbon filter to remove gasses and odors. You can get it during Way Day for 45% off.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer is smaller and lighter than some of its counterparts, but it’s just as powerful, with 10 mixing speeds and capacity to make up to five dozen cookies in a single batch. Get it during Way Day for 26% off.

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Have the flexibility to brew a single cup of coffee two ways with this Hamilton Beach coffee maker: a 10-ounce cup with your favorite coffee pod, or up to 14 ounces with ground coffee. It’s on sale during Way Day for 31% off.

iRobot Roomba I1 (1152) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba I1 uses Wi-Fi to clean in intelligent, straight lines, and has powerful suction to pick up dirt, dust, pollen, pet hair and more. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa and able to clean dual surfaces — carpet and hard floors. It’s available now for 42% off.

Ninja 4 Speed 72oz. Countertop Blender with Travel Cup

The Ninja four-speed blender can cut through ice and frozen fruit in seconds, making it perfect for smoothies and frozen drinks — and its 72-ounce capacity means you can make drinks for a crowd. All of its components and the included travel cup are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. And there’s an open-box option during Way Day that’s 27% off the regular price.

Hamilton Beach Programmable Defrost Slow Cooker

Set dinner and forget it with this programmable slow cooker with a defrost option that lets you cook frozen meat without overcooking it. Its six-quart capacity is great for feeding a crowd. It’s on sale during Way Day for 29% off.

Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum with Charging Dock

This Shark system is three vacuums in one: a stick vac, wand vac, and handheld vac for small messes. It’s cordless, bagless, lightweight and easy to maneuver, and today, it’s 8% off.

Livenza Digital Air Fry Oven

This convection toaster oven gives you the ability to grill, broil, bake and roast with less oil. You can get it today for 52% off.

