The bestsellers of Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 sale

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in the books and was a massive success with millions of online shoppers saving big on the hottest products. The 2023 sale was the biggest yet and broke records when it came to total purchases and money saved.

The hottest items include expensive things such as robot vacuums, TVs, tablets, headphones, furniture and kitchen appliances. However, we have stats about which items were the top sellers.

Record-breaking sale

Prime Day is always huge, but Amazon recently announced that the first day of the sale, July 11, was the single largest sales day in the company’s history. Over 375 million items were purchased worldwide throughout the two-day sales event, and it’s estimated that customers saved over $2.5 billion on deals.

Recognized brands such as Apple, Sony, Samsung, iRobot, Google and Amazon ran many discounts on hot items. However, small and medium-sized businesses such as Caraway, True Classic and Tushy also benefited from the sale.

Bestsellers of Prime Day 2023

Fire TV Stick 4K

Transform any TV into a smart TV for streaming content from popular services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+ and more. This streaming device is easy to set up, offers crystal-clear 4K streaming and has a built-in Alexa function on the remote to search for titles.

Sold by Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Cracked lips are an unfortunate side effect of being under direct sunlight or dry weather in the winter, making this balm a must-buy for those looking to keep their lips hydrated. It contains murumuru and shea butter for fast-acting and long-lasting hydration and is available in five flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

These all-purpose wireless earbuds offer over 24 hours of total listening time and quick access to Siri. In-ear detection automatically pauses playback when you remove them, and the H1 chip allows for stable, latency-free connections so you can listen to your favorite tunes without interruptions.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose

Those with lots of carpet in their home will love this portable cleaner. It’s excellent for removing tough pet spots and stains and works great for cleaning upholstery and car interiors. It has a large 48-ounce water tank, and the cleaning formula uses Febreze Freshness to eliminate odors.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 was a big hit on Prime Day, and you can actually still get it on sale right now. This watch offers advanced health tracking features, innovative safety features such as fall detection and an always-on display. It has an IPX6 water protection rating, making it safe for swimming.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba S9 Plus

Those seeking a top-of-the-line robot vacuum to handle housecleaning duties will not be disappointed with the iRobot Roomba S9+. This robot vacuum offers Imprint Smart Mapping to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when and PerfectEdge technology for thoroughly cleaning your home.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 retains the original design of fitness trackers, making it suitable for those who want to keep track of health metrics without their wrist feeling weighed down. You can keep track of blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, heart rate, calories burned and more.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

Peace of mind is essential, which is why this video doorbell was such a big hit on Prime Day. It lets you see visitors on your phone, and advanced detection notifies you before they even ring your doorbell. It records video in 1080p high definition and is compatible with Alexa devices.

Sold by Amazon

Other top-selling products

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.