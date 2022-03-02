Which draft stoppers are best?

Drafts are a common occurrence, especially in older homes. Outdoor air entering your house also may be expensive because it makes efficiently heating and cooling your home a challenge.

Draft stoppers create a physical barrier that blocks the flow of air. Outlet draft stoppers prevent air from moving through your walls and out electrical outlets. Door draft stoppers prevent air from flowing through the gaps under poorly fit doors. The Evelots 36″ Magnetic Clip-On Door Draft Stopper is the best choice for most users looking to solve this problem. Its two attachment options keep it in place while opening or closing the door and its thick, plush material seals against even strong drafts.

What to know before you buy a draft stopper

Material

Outer material : The best draft stoppers are made from thick, high-quality material. Choose a draft stopper supple enough to conform to any irregularities or unevenness between the bottom of the door and the floor surface. A hard, rigid material will have the best resistance against strong wind but may allow airflow if your door is over a hardwood or stone floor that doesn’t have a perfectly level or smooth surface.

: The best draft stoppers are made from thick, high-quality material. Choose a draft stopper supple enough to conform to any irregularities or unevenness between the bottom of the door and the floor surface. A hard, rigid material will have the best resistance against strong wind but may allow airflow if your door is over a hardwood or stone floor that doesn’t have a perfectly level or smooth surface. Filling: From crushed stone to foam pellets, a variety of materials may fill draft stoppers. Heavy filling will not yield against wind gusts, but may put too much weight on your door and its hinges. Carefully consider the intensity of the wind you intend to block and the integrity of your door when choosing a filling type.

Size

Measure the length of your door as well as the height of the gap under it at its highest point. Select a draft stopper that fully covers the entire space you wish to block. For more tips on the sizing and placement of your draft stopper, check out the draft stopper buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality draft stopper

Aesthetics

Your draft stopper likely will be a semi-permanent addition to your door. Many manufacturers provide different color and pattern options, so you can match the stopper to a room you consider decorated to perfection.

Attachment

Traditional draft stoppers were placed at the foot of the door and moved any time the door was to be opened. Today’s models have various ways of attaching directly to your door. Magnets work well for metal doors, but fiberglass or wooden doors require clips or other attachment methods. Choose a strong, reliable attachment.

Safe storage accessories

Draft stoppers are meant to prevent unwanted airflow, so it’s important to keep them free of any rips, cuts or other damage that can affect their shape and therefore, their functionality. Models filled with crushed stone or foam especially are important to protect from tearing and spilling their contents. Seek out a draft stopper that includes a bag for safe storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a draft stopper

Cheap draft stoppers are sold at most home improvement stores for as little as $10. These models are made from light material that may not provide much protection against wind and don’t come with any attachment accessories. Quality draft stoppers made from thicker material cost between $15-$25 and include clips or magnets for firm attachment.

Draft stopper FAQ

Will a draft stopper damage my door?

A. Some tight attachment methods may leave marks or scratches on your door. Keep in mind your door’s material when comparing products. Consider adding additional padding or cloth under clips and magnets to prevent them from directly touching the door.

Will a draft stopper keep bugs out of my house?

A. Draft stoppers are meant to keep air from freely blowing under your doors. Do not use one as a substitute for weatherstripping designed to keep out insects. The soft material of draft stoppers makes them relatively easy for large insects or small animals to push aside to gain entry.

Should I use a draft stopper all year?

A. It depends on your climate and personal preference. Most people use draft stoppers during cold winter months. However, they are equally as effective in keeping out hot summer air and keeping in cool, conditioned air. If you live in an area with extreme seasonal outdoor temperatures, a draft stopper can provide versatile insulation all year.

What’s the best draft stopper to buy?

Top draft stopper

Evelots 36″ Magnetic Clip-On Door Draft Stopper

What you need to know: This draft stopper includes attachment methods for a variety of door materials, making it a flexible choice.

What you’ll love: Included magnets easily stick this draft stopper to steel doors, while you can use the clip attachments on aluminum or wood doors. This draft stopper is made with a weather-resistant material.

What you should consider: This product’s magnets can slip up or down on some doors, making repeated adjustments of the stopper a potential annoyance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top draft stopper for the money

Twin Draft Guard Extreme Under-Door Draft Stopper

What you need to know: This model’s double-sided protection helps block your home against even the most stubborn drafts.

What you’ll love: This draft stopper doesn’t require any attachments to stay put thanks to its double-sided foam construction. You can cut the foam to fit.

What you should consider: Users report this stopper is too thin to seal larger door gaps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MAXTID Adjustable Door Draft Stopper

What you need to know: This sturdy draft stopper slides easily across the floor and firmly attaches to the door.

What you’ll love: This model is available in various colors and sizes, and you can cut it for customization. It’s also great for blocking excessive noise and light.

What you should consider: The utilitarian look of this draft stopper may not appeal to all users. Its hook-and-loop attachment requires a permanent strip be adhered to your door.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.