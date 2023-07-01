Keep your cool in summer heat

When the temps hit higher than you anticipated, it’s time to think of ways to cool down especially when you don’t have air conditioning.

Before you stick your head into the freezer, there are ways to stay cool as a cucumber this summer.

Shop this article: Cuisinart’s Frozen Yogurt Sorbet & Ice Cream, LG Window-Mounted Air Conditioner and Black and Decker Rollable Unit

Cool down with food

Cuisinart’s Frozen Yogurt Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker

Not into ice cream? Frozen yogurt is also a way to cool down and stay healthy. Make your own fresh confection—lemon, lime or whatever floats your boat —with Cuisinart’s Frozen Yogurt Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker.

Sold by Amazon

Make one room your haven

LG Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

So you gotta have the AC. Try fighting off a heatwave with the LG Window-Mounted Air Conditioner. Easy to install and you can flip it on and off whenever you want with the remote control that comes with it.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker Rollable Unit

Of course, portable a/c units are perfect for any room because they are, well, portable. One of the best is this unit to keep you cool, calm and collected all summer regardless of where you decide to set it up.

Sold by Amazon

A classic solution to summer heat

CTLpower Handheld Fan

Ceiling fans and stand fans can cool down a room fast and won’t run up your electric bill nor will floor fans. Don’t forget personal misting fans can help while hiking, camping or if you are just staying at home in the yard to stay refreshed.

Sold by Amazon

