When it comes to home decor, mirrors aren’t just for the bathroom. Numerous stylish designs are available that can be positioned on a wall just like artwork or placed on a tabletop, mantle or shelf to add a touch of class. One of many shapes and designs on the market, oval mirrors are both attractive and practical.

While oval mirrors vary in style, they all feature the classic oblong structure that pairs nicely with other decor and works in almost any room.

In this article: Villacola Frameless Wall Mirror, Omiro Decorative Antique Gold Oval Wall Mirror and RiteSune Black Oval Wall Mirror.

Reasons to decorate with mirrors

From applying makeup to checking your clothing, there are many practical reasons to use a mirror in a home. But did you know they are just as practical for decorating? A stylish design and a strategic placement can create the illusion of depth to make a room appear larger. A mirror can also reflect natural or artificial light for brighter illumination. A pretty mirror will complement other decorative pieces or become a focal point in a room. What’s more, mirrors are versatile and look great with any type of home, including rustic, classic, vintage or contemporary.

Benefits of oval mirrors

Decorative wall mirrors come in a variety of shapes. Each one offers its own appeal, but oval mirrors stand out in terms of elegance. The oblong shape also offers the practical function of making small spaces appear larger. For this reason, placing an oval mirror in a hallway, in an entryway or on a wall that’s short or narrow is a strategic way to incorporate this type of decor into your home.

Oval mirrors are also versatile, as most models can be used to decorate a room or can be placed over a bathroom vanity. And because the frames of oval mirrors come in a choice of finishes and materials, chances are that there’s one available to fit your home’s decorative and color themes.

Types of oval mirrors

Not all oval mirrors are the same. There are design variations to consider as you shop for the perfect model for your living space.

Lighted oval mirrors create a soft glow and cozy ambiance. Many of them work well as vanity mirrors.

create a soft glow and cozy ambiance. Many of them work well as vanity mirrors. An oval mirror with a curved frame adds a touch of sophistication to any wall.

adds a touch of sophistication to any wall. Stand oval mirrors are typically smaller than wall-mounted options and look great on bookshelves, tabletops, desks and more.

are typically smaller than wall-mounted options and look great on bookshelves, tabletops, desks and more. Upright oval mirrors stand on their own and don’t require mounting on a wall. They work well in bedrooms.

stand on their own and don’t require mounting on a wall. They work well in bedrooms. Frameless oval mirrors have a minimalist design and pair nicely with contemporary decor.

have a minimalist design and pair nicely with contemporary decor. Oval mirrors with decorative frames offer features such as mosaic, scrollwork, florals or embellished designs that reflect the homeowner’s personality.

offer features such as mosaic, scrollwork, florals or embellished designs that reflect the homeowner’s personality. An oval mirror with a wooden frame is perfect for country-style or rustic homes.

Best oval mirrors

Villacola Frameless Wall Mirror

This beautiful mirror features a frameless design with a beveled edge that’s clean and modern. The durable swallowtail hook makes it simple to install and provides stability on a wall.

Sold by Amazon

Kenroy Home Medium Modern Mirror

With a gold finish and curved frame, this Kenroy Home mirror is an elegant addition to any space. It comes with well-made hardware and detailed instructions.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Omiro Decorative Antique Gold Oval Wall Mirror

The intricate scrolls and swirls on the frame of this mirror produce an elegant appearance that works with high-end decor. It’s easy to hang and available in a choice of finishes.

Sold by Amazon

RiteSune Black Oval Wall Mirror

This oval mirror’s black frame gives it a classic appearance that grabs attention. The circle ring looks appealing while simultaneously providing stability when mounted on a wall.

Sold by Amazon

Fleur De Lis Idora Oval LED Wall Mirror

A durable frame and intricate design turn this oval mirror into a conversation piece that resembles artwork. The gold-tone finish is elegant and works well with other gold-tone fixtures in a room.

Sold by Wayfair

Andy Star Oval Mirror

With unique mounting hardware that pivots, this oval mirror is suitable for a bathroom. It will transform any bathroom vanity into a contemporary space with its practical yet sophisticated design.

Sold by Amazon

Uttermost Casalina Oval Wall Mirror

The woven look of this mirror’s frame stands out for its high-end appearance. It is a timeless piece that’s built to last and is available in nickel and oil-rubbed bronze.

Sold by Amazon

Ushower Oval Frameless Beveled Mirror

The lack of frame and an appealing beveled edge give this oval mirror a seamless appearance. It’s available in a choice of two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Feyarl Vintage Oval Table Top Mirror

Place this tabletop stand oval mirror on any flat surface and you’ll add instant elegance to a small space. It comes with a sturdy base and floral frame that has antique flair.

Sold by Amazon

