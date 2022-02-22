While buying modern wall art originals directly from an artist is a great and noble way to do things, modern wall art prints are usually a more affordable option for most buyers hoping to fill the walls in a given space.

Which modern wall art is best?

Choosing the best modern wall art for your space is no easy task, especially if you’re trying to choose something cohesive with other furniture and decor. Still, modern wall art is more accessible, affordable and vast than ever, so if you’re looking for a specific style or look, you’ll likely be able to find it somewhere.

Those that aren’t sure may enjoy this Three-Pack of Framed Modern Wall Art, which both comes at an affordable cost and fits in with a wide variety of contemporary interior design styles.

What to know before you buy modern wall art

Placement

Where you plan to place your modern wall art will probably influence which pieces work best for your space. It’s important to consider both the general look of the place you plan to hang your art, as well as the overall size you need your pieces to be. Similarly, the best wall maps usually take up quite a bit of room, and larger art pieces like this will require you to consider how much wall space they can take up before becoming overwhelming.

Type of wall art

Prints of paintings and drawings tend to be the most commonly used wall art due to their affordability and lightweight, easy-to-hang configurations. While original art pieces done on paper and canvas may be similarly lightweight, they’re usually more expensive than prints. On the other hand, sculptures and other 3D art pieces may require a more invasive mounting process since they’ll be heavier and require stronger and more careful hanging.

Framed art prints vs. unframed options

As far as 2D art goes, buyers will usually also need to consider if they’re looking for modern wall art that’s framed or if they prefer unframed prints and other options like canvas. No matter what you prefer, framed art prints will tend to be a bit pricier than their unframed versions, though they tend to look better mounted than a print on its own.

What to look for in quality modern wall art

Stylish design

Most important for any piece of art is that it depicts a design you find stylish, including colors, shapes and overall styles that fit in with your space. While a modern wall art piece’s design is completely subjective and can be left up to the buyer, finding something that makes your space more cohesive while simultaneously feeling expressive of your nature is worthwhile for any buyer.

Easy to hang

Modern wall art that’s easy to hang tends to be preferred over options that require extra mounting or added hardware to be hung. Most modern wall art on paper or canvas will include a piece of hanging hardware of some sort, and usually, one can be hung right on a nail or screw in the wall, assuming the piece is light enough.

Multiple pieces

While it isn’t a necessity and some buyers may only need a single piece, many elect to purchase modern wall art that comes with multiple art pieces. This can help you save costs on buying pieces separately, and it often gives users a variety of art pieces in a single package that are all fairly cohesive design-wise.

How much you can expect to spend on modern wall art

All art tends to vary significantly in price, though modern printing abilities have made some designs more affordable than ever. Depending on what you’re looking for, you may be able to buy cheap modern wall art for as low as $15, while wall art pieces at the high end of the spectrum may cost up to $300 or more.

Modern wall art FAQ

What kinds of modern wall art pieces work for the living room?

A. Art is completely subjective, so whatever kinds of modern wall art pieces you like can work best for the living room. Still, modern wall art that matches your other decor’s general look and feel may work best, unless you’re going for an intentionally-erratic look in your space.

Are modern wall art prints more common than other types of wall art?

A. Modern wall art prints tend to be more common than other mediums, both due to the affordability of getting a print rather than an original and because it’s typically harder to hang 3D pieces like sculptures on the wall. However, you can also feature hanging pieces, sculptures and other 3D wall art in nearly any space, so long as it’s mounted safely and correctly.

What’s the best modern wall art to buy?

Top modern wall art

ONELZ Three-Pack of 12×16-Inch Canvas Modern Wall Art

What you need to know: This three-pack of modern wall art pieces comes on canvas, featuring three different printed, paint-style art pieces that are both eye-catching and thought-provoking.

What you’ll love: In addition to being a beautiful set of modern art pieces, these canvas prints are 12- by 16 inches and come at a reasonable price. Buyers can also purchase these designs on larger 16- by 24-inch canvases or purchase two different designs from this company.

What you should consider: This modern wall art’s mounting hardware was a bit difficult for some buyers to figure out at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern wall art for the money

AstrDecor Four-Pack of 11×14-Inch Minimal Unframed Modern Wall Art

What you need to know: This affordable modern wall art comes as a four-pack, featuring 11 by 14-inch pieces with varying geometric and organic elements and matching color palettes.

What you’ll love: In addition to being more affordable than most art prints, these pieces of modern wall art feature beautiful shades of burnt orange, beige and black, with varied, albeit related designs. Buyers can also purchase this four-pack with 8- by 10-inch art prints instead.

What you should consider: The listing depicts these art pieces with frames, though they do not come with a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Americanflat Six-Pack of Framed Modern Wall Art Prints of Varying Sizes

What you need to know: For those that want something larger and more colorful without betraying a modern aesthetic, this six-pack of tropical framed art pieces is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: These art prints look great hung together or separately, offering varied takes on plant life in an array of colorful artwork. This set also features pieces of multiple sizes, including one 18- by 24-inch print, three 11- by 14-inch prints and two 8- by 10-inch prints.

What you should consider: This pack of modern wall art was more expensive than many buyers were willing to pay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

