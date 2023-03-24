The best full-length mirror for any space or style

Decorative yet functional, a full-length mirror is the perfect addition to a room that needs to feel spacious and light. Full-length mirrors can be freestanding, wall-mounted or leaned stylishly against a wall. Place one in a bedroom to help make sure your outfit is just the way you want it, or try adding a full-length mirror to bathrooms, your guest room or even your living room.

Which full-length mirror style is best?

Full-length mirrors designed to lean against a wall are usually called “floor mirrors.” These might also come with hardware for mounting on a wall or with a detachable bracket. Floor mirrors are available framed or unframed, in almost any decor style or finish. If you’re shopping for a small space, a floor mirror or an over-the-door mirror is probably your best bet.

A full-length mirror mounted between two vertical bars is known as a “cheval mirror.” A cheval mirror’s base typically has four feet, so this style can take up more space than a floor mirror. However, like all full-length mirrors, cheval mirrors come in a range of styles and price points. Plus, their tilt angle is adjustable

Best floor full-length mirror

Top floor full-length mirror

Greta Sleek Arched-Top Wall Mirror

What you need to know: This elegant mirror can easily transform a room, whether it’s free-standing against a wall or hung up.

What you’ll love: This mirror features shatterproof, high-definition glass for a clear and accurate reflection. A U-shaped bracket lets you stand up the mirror for more security. The bracket detaches to lean the mirror against a wall or mount it. It’s also available in four different frame finishes.

What you should consider: The frame is more like a backing than a classic inset frame, which creates an appearance not all shoppers like.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top floor full-length mirror for the money

NeuType Full Length Floor Mirror

What you need to know: This generously sized, shatterproof mirror can be leaned against a wall or mounted on it.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several sizes, up to 71 inches by 34 inches. You can also choose from multiple frame finish colors and style to coordinate with your room decor. Some sizes are also available with a floor stand. The glass is coated for safer, shatterproof glass.

What you should consider: Some frame finishes are only available in certain sizes, so shop carefully if you want a specific style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best over-the-door full-length mirror

Top over-the-door full-length mirror

Luckey Modern Full-Length Mirror

What you need to know: This large, versatile mirror comes in seven finishes, including both wood and metallic options, to match your decor.

What you’ll love: The glass in this mirror measures 65.5 inches by 16 inches, slightly larger than most over-the-door mirrors. Along with brackets for hanging, it also features D-ring hooks to let you hang the mirror vertically or horizontally on a wall.

What you should consider: Users may want to attach felt pads to the back prevent the heavy mirror from swinging and damaging the door.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top over-the-door full-length mirror for the money

Americanflat Over-the-Door Mirror

What you need to know: Simple, elegant and space-saving, this over-the-door mirror comes in a range of frame finish choices.

What you’ll love: Along with hanging brackets, it comes with adhesive-backed hook-and-loop closures to keep the mirror from swinging. It comes in three wood finishes as well as black and white.

What you should consider: Some mirrors shipped without hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best cheval mirror

Top cheval mirror

Legacy Decor Full-Length Wood Cheval Floor Mirror

What you need to know: This classic cheval mirror features a hardwood frame in multiple color choices.

What you’ll love: The mirror tilts easily and gives users a distortion-free reflection. It’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The frame color, especially cherry finish, wasn’t what some shoppers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheval mirror for the money

Raamzo Espresso Finish Wooden Cheval Floor Mirror

What you need to know: Sturdy and modern, this elegant mirror updates the traditional cheval style for a modern home.

What you’ll love: It features an espresso wood veneer finish and silver metal hardware for adjustable tilting. It’s easy to assemble and looks nice in a range of decor styles.

What you should consider: Some users believe the mirror slightly distorts your appearance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best full-length mirror with storage

Top full-length mirror with storage

Ebern Designs Quakertown Jewelry Armoire with Mirror

What you need to know: Set on a rotating base, this mirror conceals a full-length jewelry organizer.

What you’ll love: The velvet-lined interior can hold a sizable jewelry collection as well as perfume bottles, makeup and more. There’s a second, smaller mirror inside. The cabinet locks with the included key and there’s extra shelving behind the mirror.

What you should consider: Assembly can be time-consuming, and some users expressed concerns about the base’s quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top full-length mirror with storage for the money

Songmics Mirrored Jewelry Armoire with Full-Body Mirror

What you need to know: Featuring a modern, narrow frame, this compact mirror packs lots of jewelry storage into its small size.

What you’ll love: The mirror is easy to assemble and features many different options for jewelry storage. The interior also has four shelves for bulkier accessories, makeup or perfume. The storage cabinet locks for security.

What you should consider: Long necklaces or bulky jewelry won’t easily fit in this cabinet. Some users felt it was too top-heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.