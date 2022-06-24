If you want an extra layer of protection, a face shield is a great piece of personal protective equipment or PPE.

Which face shield is best?

Washing your hands frequently, maintaining a safe social distance from other people and wearing a face mask are all excellent ways to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other illnesses. If you want an extra layer of protection, a face shield is another great piece of personal protective equipment or PPE. It’s important to understand why face shields are necessary, which features to look for and the best face shields on the market today.

What to know before you buy a face shield

Choose the right type of face shield for you

Face shields are usually either attached to a headband or glasses. If you already wear glasses on a daily basis, you need to make sure that your face shield is compatible with your glasses. If you choose a headband-style face shield, then you should make sure that the shield doesn’t sit too close to your face, to ensure there will be enough room for your glasses to fit under the shield.

Find the correct fit for you

Face shields can typically be adjusted by loosening or tightening the elastic straps or adjusting the notch like you would on a baseball cap.

Look for proper coverage

Your face shield should start about 1 inch above your eyebrows and come well past your chin to offer the most protection. The shield should also wrap around the side of your head and stop just in front of your ears.

What to look for in a quality face shield

Rigidity

The rigidity and thickness of the plastic face shield should not be an issue for most people. A lightweight or thin piece of plastic should be acceptable for most people. That being said, you might need a more rigid face shield that meets particular specifications for your work environment. In that case, you should look for a rigid face shield model.

Coating

You can treat the plastic on a face shield with a coating to improve safety and durability. Some face shields are coated to be glare-resistant or scratch-resistant, while other face shields are tinted or provide UV protection.

Comfort

Many face shields provide a small piece of foam that rests on your forehead for extra comfort. Look for a face shield with softer foam or hypoallergenic foam, especially if you have any sensitivities.

How much you can expect to spend on a face shield

You can typically spend anywhere from $3-6 for an individual face shield, but the price per face shield decreases when you buy them in bulk. If you want a more stylish face shield or something more durable, you might spend $15-20 for each face shield.

Face shield FAQ

What is the purpose of a face shield?

A. A face shield is meant to protect the face and eyes of the person wearing it from infection and other possible hazards. Face shields are mainly worn by healthcare professionals, including dental hygienists, who are prone to splatters and splashes on the job. Many painting and cleaning professionals also wear face shields to protect their faces and eyes from hazardous substances.

Can a face shield be worn in place of a mask to protect you from COVID-19?

A. No, a face shield should not be worn in place of a mask to protect you from COVID-19. A face mask is meant to help decrease the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, since saying just a short phrase aloud can release hundreds of viral droplets into the air to infect other people. Wearing a face mask can dramatically decrease the number of viral droplets released into the air.

On the other hand, a face shield is mainly used to protect the wearer from splatters. Viral droplets can easily get around the face shield no matter which direction they’re traveling, out or in, since there is no seal around the nose and mouth. That being said, a face shield should not be worn in place of a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 virus. Instead, a face shield should be worn in addition to a face mask for additional protection.

Are there any disadvantages to wearing a face shield?

A. The advantages of wearing a face shield outweigh the disadvantages for many people, but there are a few problems to consider. Face shields are bulkier and larger than safety goggles. Some face shields don’t provide enough clearance if you need to wear one over a respirator. Some face shields also have a glare or fog, which makes it harder to see clearly through the face shield.

What are the best face shields to buy?

Top face shield

TCP Global Salon World Safety Face Shields with Glasses Frames

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this professional reusable face shield offers full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, mouth with a lifetime guarantee.

What you’ll love: This superior face shield is composed of a top-quality 25 pack of face shields with glasses frames. The shield is also made of ultra-clear thick plastic and anti-fog coatings and covers a large protection area from the chin to the eyebrows.

What you should consider: They come with a glasses frame and avoid a Headband, so wearing any other regular goggles with this face shield may not be possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top face shield for the money

TCP Safety Face Shields

What you need to know: This budget-friendly face shield option provides amazing visibility and is made of high-quality plastic.

What you’ll love: This crystal clear face shield is perfect for virus protection and use in most work environments. The product comes with a pack of 10 lightweights, yet durable, protective face shields, and the PET plastic is anti-fogging with excellent optics.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the fit of this face shield is not customizable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KREBS Face Shield

What you need to know: This reusable, custom-fit face shield comes with adjustable materials to fit both adults and children.

What you’ll love: This pack of six full-face shields are composed of PET plastic with anti-fog coating and hypoallergenic foam that can be trimmed to the length you prefer. The wrap-around elastic band can be adjusted as well to fit smaller heads.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this face shield can leave marks and scratch easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.