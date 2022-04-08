Which Batman watch is best?

A watch can complement any outfit and make you look more stylish. Watches with gold trim and diamond bezels are gorgeous, but they’re usually expensive. If you want a watch you can wear casually every day, and you’re a Batman fan, you can get the best of both worlds.

Many Batman watches are for children, but some fashionable models are for adults. For example, the Fossil Unisex Batman Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is a top choice that any Batman fan would love for its automatic movement and subtle but stylish black-tone case.

What to know before you buy a Batman watch

Who is Batman?

If you’re looking into buying a Batman watch, you probably already know a lot about the character. However, for those who don’t know much about the caped crusader, there’s a bit of history you should be familiar with.

Batman debuted way back in 1939 and is one of the most popular and recognizable DC Comics characters. Tim Burton directed the 1989 film “Batman,” which was a massive success. However, the franchise has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight Trilogy” and the latest reboot, “The Batman,” released this year and directed by Matt Reeves.

Movement

Watches have either mechanical or automatic movement. Mechanical watches must be maintained regularly to keep them accurate, while automatic watches will only be off by a few seconds per year. Automatic or quartz watches use batteries, so occasionally you’ll have to visit a jeweler to replace them, but mechanical watches use an intricate system of gears and coils to keep time.

Type

There are five main types of watches: diving, dress, pilot, driving and minimalist. The most common Batman watches are minimalist, as they have simple designs. However, you can find some diving and dress watches as well. Diving watches are water-resistant and have a durable build, while dress watches are known for having jewels embedded in their movements to reduce friction.

For everyday wear, you’re best going with a diving or minimalist watch, but for business or formal occasions, wear a dress watch.

Size

The case size you want depends on the size of your wrist but can also be a matter of preference. The smaller it is, the more casual it usually looks, while larger watches tend to have a more sophisticated look, and they’re also bulkier. A watch can have a case size anywhere between 1.3 and 1.8 inches (34 to 46 millimeters).

What to look for in a quality Batman watch

Batman design

The world of Batman is so rich and diverse that there are countless possibilities for how a Batman-inspired watch can look. Traditional Batman colors are black and yellow, so most watches either have a black or dark grey color scheme with yellow also in the mix. Also, the Bat logo is what makes a Batman watch pop, so if you want a recognizable watch to show off your love for the comic-book hero, make sure it has the logo on the dial.

Brand

Lesser-known brands manufacture most Batman watches, but some are made by famous designer brands such as Tissot and Invictus. Naturally, those are usually more expensive, but they also have a flashier look and resemble the average office-wear watch more closely.

Bands

Metal bands go great with watches that have more prominent cases and dials. Smaller, casual watches look better with nylon, silicone or canvas bands. They’re more lightweight than metal bands and easier on the wrist, making them more suitable for wearing all day.

Water-resistance

It’s always a good idea to take off your watch when you shower or go swimming, but some Batman watches are water-resistant, so it’s not a big deal if you get them wet. There are certain specifications for how long and deep a watch can be submerged underwater.

For example, a watch may claim that it’s water-resistant for 30 minutes and up to 500 meters. That means you can wear your watch 500 meters below the surface — 1,640 feet, or nearly a third of a mile — for half an hour before water threatens to damage it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batman watch

Unlike other designer watches, Batman watches are inexpensive. The most you’ll pay for a high-end Batman watch is $300, but you can find several solid options for $100-$250.

Batman watch FAQ

How do I adjust a metal band?

A. To adjust a metal band, you need to take your watch to a jeweler where they’ll remove enough links to make it fit to your liking.

How can I prevent nylon and silicone bands from wearing out?

A. They’ll naturally wear out over time, but you can prolong the process by not exposing them to heat, direct sunlight or moisture.

What’s the best Batman watch to buy?

Top Batman watch

Fossil Unisex Batman Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

What you need to know: This watch is inspired by the latest Batman film, “The Batman,” and is an excellent watch for every type of fan.

What you’ll love: It has a black stainless-steel case and boasts self-winding automatic movement. It comes with three interchangeable straps and never needs batteries. Also, it’s water-resistant up to 164 feet, or 50 meters.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have much color, so if you want something more vibrant, consider other watches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman watch for the money

Accutime Batman Black Tonal Bracelet Watch

What you need to know: It’s a basic bracelet watch, but it’s deceptively stylish and perfect for casual and business wear.

What you’ll love: The watch has a metal band and measures 7.5 inches long, with the stunning glass case measuring 1.85 inches. It has an analog display, and the black tonal dial makes for an excellent complementary piece to any outfit.

What you should consider: The band can rub off on the skin after extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Invicta Men’s DC Comics Batman Stainless Steel Quartz Men’s Watch

What you need to know: It’s inexpensive but has a shiny look perfect for casual business settings.

What you’ll love: The dial sports the classic black and yellow Batman colors, and it has a high-quality stainless-steel band. It’s water-resistant up to 328 feet, or 100 meters, and features a 1.73-inch (44-millimeter) stainless-steel case with an elegant mineral crystal.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the flashy side, so it might not be ideal for casual wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.