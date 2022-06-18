The first iPhone prototype was created in 1983 and more closely resembles a modern office phone than a smartphone.

Which magnetic iPhone case is best?

When it comes to finding the ideal iPhone case, you should strongly consider purchasing one that comes equipped with magnetic capabilities as they offer many notable advantages. For example, a magnetic iPhone case and mount mean no more frantic scrabbling when your phone slips off your dashboard, as well as offering better overall protection and greater versatility for lovers of iPhone photography. With your iPhone securely housed by an attractive model like the CASEKOO Slim Fit Magnetic iPhone Case, you can enjoy a stylish appearance without paying an exorbitant amount.

What to know before you buy a magnetic iPhone case

Material

Since modern science has yet to grace the general public with rubber or glass capable of being magnetized, magnetic iPhone cases are made out of ferrous metal by sheer necessity. However, being made out of metal will make your magnetic iPhone case much more resistant to damage from shocks, accidental drops and even full submersion in water than their competition, despite adding some extra weight to your pocket.

Driving help

As alluded to above, despite the incredible convenience of having GPS on your iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or other iPhone models, keeping said phone both visible and safely secured can be a frustrating and even dangerous affair. Imagine no more fighting with a poorly-made plastic mount that keeps ejecting your phone, like a catapult, but instead locks firmly into place with minimal effort and remains there for the duration of your trip.

What to look for in a quality magnetic iPhone case

MagSafe-compatible

Since magnetic smartphone accessories are a fairly recent technological development, some people might be understandably concerned about entrusting their expensive mobile device to a case that might not work at all or could potentially and permanently damage said devices. Fortunately, any magnetic iPhone case or other accessories should have the MagSafe symbol, which resembles a circle of magnets, located in the products’ advertising images, description and inside the actual box. This symbol indicates that they are compliant with industry standards and are safe to use around your valuable electronic equipment.

Protective features

Before deciding on a particular type of magnetic iPhone case to buy, you should always determine the materials used in its construction and how well they will bear up to accidents and daily use. While purely metal iPhone cases are undoubtedly some of the strongest available, several magnetic iPhone cases use clear plastic and rubber materials. You should also check for features that have additional protection for your iPhone’s screen and lens, like camera cutouts and raised lips.

Manufacturer’s warranty

For those who like to take their iPhone for an outdoor adventure like rock climbing, dirt biking or even motorcycle riding, the last thing you want is to look in a rearview mirror to discover your magnetic iPhone case bouncing merrily behind you. If you plan on pushing your smartphone almost as hard as you push yourself, it is well worth selecting a magnetic iPhone case that offers additional means of securing your smartphone, just in case. In addition, some companies offer warranty protection for up to two years after you purchase your magnetic iPhone case, so don’t cheap out on a rugged model if you need it.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnetic iPhone case

Depending on the materials used and the features offered, a magnetic iPhone case can cost between $10-$30 or more.

Magnetic iPhone case FAQ

Will using a magnetic iPhone case mess up my phone in any way?

A. While certain apps rely heavily on detecting magnetic frequencies, minor issues like that can be quickly resolved by simply popping the phone out of the case for a brief time.

Why should I buy a magnetic iPhone case over a regular one?

A. They offer superior levels of protection while providing users with much greater utility and functionality in their everyday lives.

What’s the best magnetic iPhone case to buy?

Top magnetic iPhone case

CASEKOO Slim Fit Magnetic iPhone Case with Military Grade Drop Protection, Crystal Clear

What you need to know: This is a slim and attractive magnetic iPhone case.

What you’ll love: It provides an anti-collision protection, an anti-oxidant coating, a slim profile and a comfortable grip.

What you should consider: Compatible with only iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic iPhone case for the money

Spigen Clear and Magnetic Metal Kickstand for Apple iPhone X

What you need to know: This is a fully metal magnetic model that leaves nothing to the imagination.

What you’ll love: It uses a clear plastic, and the design features prevent damage and include a kickstand with magnetic snap.

What you should consider: The spring-loaded kickstand has caused injury and damage to people and smartphones and issues hearing and making calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rokform iPhone Magnetic Case with Twist Lock, Military Grade Rugged iPhone Case

What you need to know: This is an impressive unit that offers military-grade protection for your iPhone.

What you’ll love: The built-in twisting RokLock lets you mount your phone securely to a high-speed vehicle and offers protection that exceeds Military Grade Drop Test Standards.

What you should consider: Users have expressed frustration with the lack of included directions and not providing enough protection for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.