Everything you need to go glamping

Glamping is camping in style

Glamping is essentially fancy camping, and we’re all for it. This trendy camping experience is the opposite of roughing it. Picture sleeping on air mattresses, sipping wine paired with charcuterie and reclining on a chaise lounge. That said, you can still have fun exploring the woods and taking part in other active pursuits.

Products to take on a glamping trip

The right clothing and footwear

Proper footwear, socks, shorts, a sports bra and an athletic shirt keep you comfortable while trekking in the woods in warm weather. Hitting the trails when it’s cold or rainy outside calls for hiking boots, socks, pants and a packable jacket or rain jacket. Be sure to bring a swimsuit and flip-flops or water shoes if there’s a beach or river nearby. On chilly nights, a flannel hoodie and sweatpants can keep you cozy.

Creating a glam oasis in your tent

Air mattresses, real bed pillows and sheets make the sleeping experience more luxurious. Decor also helps transform the inside of your glamping tent into a cozy oasis. Put up some solar string lights, lay out a fluffy area rug and cover the beds with colorful throw blankets and throw pillows.

Living and dining arrangements

You’ll likely want a camping chair, possibly a hammock or chaise lounge to take relaxation up a notch. Bring along a beverage cooler and consider splurging on a portable fridge. Lightweight, stackable camping cookware sets are preferable for cooking and dining, and gathering around a camping table can make the experience feel fancier. If you crave your morning java, get a coffee maker that can be used without a power outlet, such as a moka pot or portable espresso maker. Lastly, consider extras like a charcuterie board and marshmallow roasting sticks for snacking.

Keeping everyone entertained

Setting up a portable projector, projector screen and portable speaker to watch movies is another way to go from camping to glamping. You can pass the time with card games and activities like volleyball, spikeball and fishing if you plan on staying active. For a spa-like experience, bring nail kits and face masks.

More tech and gadgets

To keep your devices charged throughout the trip, invest in a portable generator. A flashlight or camping lantern is a must-have for nighttime, and a bug zapper keeps away pesky insects. You may also want a tent fan or tent heater, depending on the weather.

Staying safe

Safety is of the utmost concern, even while glamping. Bring insect repellent and sunscreen, a first aid kit for minor injuries and a filtered water bottle if you only have access to lake or river water.

Storing your gear

Storing your gear efficiently makes packing and unpacking much easier. Bring along a beach bag if you’ll be at the beach, a backpack if you plan on hiking and storage bins for the rest of your camping items.

Best products to take on your glamping trip

Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent

This high-end glamping tent is waterproof, windproof and UV-resistant. The 100% cotton canvas tent is suitable for any season, and you can install a camping stove inside with the included stove jack. This spacious yurt-style tent can accommodate six people.

Sold by Amazon

Intex Dura-Beam Plus Deluxe Pillow Rest Air Mattress

In the BestReviews Testing Lab, we appreciated this mattress’s velvet top and built-in pillow design. Our tester described it as “super comfortable” and “very supportive.” The built-in air pump provides rapid inflating and deflating. The air mattress is 16.5 inches thick and weighs 11.88 pounds, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to transport to your glamping site. It’s available in twin and queen sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Smirly Charcuterie Board Set

This handcrafted charcuterie board is made of sustainable bamboo. It comes with a drawer for storing the four included serving knives, a fruit tray and two ceramic bowls for sauces and dips. It’s a compact, portable set that’s made for glamping.

Sold by Amazon

Igloo 60-Quart Ice Cube Roller Cooler

This 60-quart beverage cooler can hold up to 90 drink cans and is great for storing food as well. It has four convenient drink holders in the lid, sturdy wheels and a telescoping handle for easy transport.

Sold by Walmart

Pagisofe Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug

This faux fur rug can cozy up your glamping tent. The plush rug has a soft velvety feel and is available in seven sizes and 25 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Brightown Solar String Lights

These solar string lights can illuminate the inside of your tent for pretty ambient lighting. The 60 waterproof LED globe lights have eight modes to choose from four different light effects. They’re available in blue, green, multicolor and purple, as well as pure white and warm white.

Sold by Amazon

MalloMe Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

You can enjoy roasted marshmallows, tasty s’mores and hot dogs with these roasting sticks. The stainless steel sticks have a forked design for roasting multiple foods at once. They’re available in sets of four, eight and twenty.

Sold by Amazon

Bialetti Express Moka Pot

The Bialetti moka pot is a legend in the coffee world. Made in Italy, it makes delicious espresso or coffee. The versatile coffee maker can be used with gas, electric and induction cooktops as well as over an open flame. It’s available in 1-, 3- and 6-cup versions.

Sold by Amazon

Camp Chef Everest 2-Burner Stove

You can cook with this portable stove directly in your glamping tent. The two-burner stove has a stainless steel drip tray for easy cleanup and convenient matchless ignition. It weighs only 12 pounds and has a carrying handle, so it’ll be a cinch to take on your trip.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This portable Bluetooth speaker provides 12 hours of playtime per charge. It’s waterproof with a durable build that can handle even rugged camping conditions. The speaker is loud on its own, but you can pair it with multiple speakers to pump the volume up. It comes in 14 colors, so you can choose your favorite.

Sold by Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station

This reliable portable generator can keep up to six devices charged at once. The solar-powered unit weighs just over 7 pounds and has a top handle for no-fuss transport. A solar panel must be purchased separately.

Sold by Amazon

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

This compact, lightweight device features a shower head connected to a hose that’s placed in a bucket. You can hold the shower head in your hand, or attach it to a flat surface with the built-in suction cup. The battery-powered shower allows for up to one hour of continuous use on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

