Which Home Depot shower head is best?

Perhaps you are considering installing a new shower system in your home in order to achieve a more fulfilling experience. But did you know that many showers can be greatly improved by simply installing a new shower head? Modern designs have improved flow rates, provided multiple spray settings and came up with eye-catching designs. In addition, they are by far cheaper than a full system and are relatively easy to install.

Home Depot carries a full range of shower heads for different types of systems and with various features. The Moen HydroEnergetix Fixed Shower Head is a high-quality fixed head with eight spray patterns. It is available in several metallic finishes and has a generous 5-inch diameter. Alternatively, there are many other designs to choose from, which may better suit your needs.

What to know before you buy a Home Depot shower head

Types

There are two main types of shower heads — fixed and handheld. Fixed shower heads are usually permanently mounted to the wall or ceiling in a single position. Handheld sprayers have a long flexible hose that can be attached to a faucet or directly to the shower and offer more versatility in mounting options. They are also useful for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, bathing pets or washing children’s hair at bathtime.

Spray settings

Most modern shower heads now have multiple spay settings that allow you to choose from different pressure and flow ranges. Mist, massage, rainfall or water-saving settings allow you to adjust your bathing experience and the amount of water you use.

Pressure

It is imperative that you choose the correct shower head for your home water system. Most systems are either low pressure, with your hot water being supplied from a storage tank or high pressure, which comes from an instant water heater at mains pressure. Using the wrong type of showerhead may result in incorrect operation of its features.

What to look for in a quality Home Depot shower head

Combination shower heads

You may want to consider a combination kit that includes both a fixed and a handheld shower head for true versatility. These kits usually include a slide rail that allows the handheld shower head to be set at the best height for the user. They also give the greatest range of spray patterns and can often be used at the same time.

Materials

Although many showerheads have a metallic finish, they are often made from plastic. Instead, look for an all-metal head with a metal hose for durability. What’s more, stainless steel and brass are both corrosion-resistant and are a good choice for bathrooms.

Features

High-quality shower heads often incorporate useful features, such as easy-clean silicone nozzles, replaceable filters and magnetic docking stations. Some even have built-in LED lights or Bluetooth speakers, which do come at a premium.

How much you can expect to spend on a Home Depot shower head

A single fixed shower head or a handheld one are both relatively cheap, with many high-quality options available for under $60. For a combo kit with lights, the price may increase up to around $200.

Home Depot shower head FAQ

Is a new Home Depot shower head difficult to install?

A. Handheld shower heads are the easiest to install and can often be attached to the faucet or shower valve without tools. A fixed head may be more complicated, especially if the water supply pipe needs moving. Additionally, a slide bar or mounting bracket usually needs to be drilled into the tiles.

Do shower heads with lights need a power supply?

A. LED lights are a relatively new addition to showerheads and use kinetic energy created by water flow to generate power. They are also a great way to check the temperature of the water, as they shine blue when the water is cold and red when hot.

What’s the best Home Depot shower head to buy?

Top Home Depot shower head

Moen HydroEnergetix Fixed Shower Head

What you need to know: This fixed shower head is 5 inches in diameter and has eight different flow settings.

What you’ll love: It is available in chrome, bronze, brass or nickel. It has an easy-to-use design and meets EPA criteria for efficiency without sacrificing performance.

What you should consider: It isn’t the best choice for very low-pressure systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Home Depot shower head for the money

Dream Spa LED Handheld Shower

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option comes with a high-quality metal hose and wall bracket and has five spray settings.

What you’ll love: It Incorporates LED lights that change color according to the water temperature and flashes red if the water becomes too hot.

What you should consider: This model is only available in chrome.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Delta HydroRain Two-in-One Wall Mount Dual Shower Heads

What you need to know: This combination kit includes a 6-inch fixed head with an angle-adjustable bracket and a 4-inch handheld head with a magnetic docking station.

What you’ll love: It is available in three finishes coated with SpotShield, which protects it from limescale, water spots and corrosion.

What you should consider: This model only has four different spray settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

